World Juniors today 2020: Live scores, TV schedule, updates from Sunday's games

The premier event on the juniors schedule is finally here.

This year's world juniors is shaping up to be one of the tournament's best as 10 teams will hit the ice in the Czech Republic beginning on Dec. 26. Perennial favorites Canada, the United States and Russia will compete for gold; but, there's a good chance one of them may not make it out of the preliminary stage as they are joined by the host country Czech Republic and potential Cinderella team, Germany, in the "Group of Death." Group A consists of Switzerland, Sweden, Kazhakstan, Slovakia and defending champion Finland.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate including Arizona Coyotes, and Team Canada, star Barrett Hayton and American Cole Caufield who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of this year's draft. They'll be joined by a litany of expected 2020 draftees that should pique the interest of every NHL fan, especially projected first and second picks, Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield for Canada.

This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship from Boxing Day through Jan. 5 when medals will be handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here.

World Juniors today: Live scores for Sunday's games

Here's the schedule for today's 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship games, scores and how to watch every game live.

SUNDAY, DEC. 28

TIME

TV CHANNEL

Kazhakstan vs. Finland

9 a.m.

TSN 3/4, NHLN

United States vs. Russia

1 p.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

(All times Eastern)

World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Sweden

2

0

0

5

2. Finland

1

0

1

4

3. Switzerland

1

1

0

3

4. Slovakia

1

0

1

3

5. Kazakhstan

0

2

0

0

GROUP B

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Russia

1

1

0

3

2. United States

1

1

0

3

3. Czech Republic

1

1

0

3

4. Germany

1

1

0

3

5. Canada

1

1

0

3

Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point

Full World Junior Championship schedule

MONDAY, DEC. 30

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Switzerland 5, Kazakhstan 3

9 a.m.

TSN 1/3

Czech Republic 4, Russia 3

9 a.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

Sweden 3, Finland 2 (OT)

1 p.m.

TSN3

Canada 6, United States 4

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Slovakia 3, Kazakhstan 1

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Germany 3, United States 6

1 p.m.

TSN 1/3/4, NHLN

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Finland 8, Slovakia 1

9 a.m.

TSN 1/3, NHLN

Czech Republic 3, Germany 4

9 a.m.

TSN 4/5

Switzerland 2, Sweden 5

1 p.m.

TSN3

Russia 6, Canada 0

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Kazakhstan vs. Finland

9 a.m.

TSN 3/4/5, NHLN

United States vs. Russia

1 p.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden

9 a.m.

TSN3

Germany vs. Canada

9 a.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

Slovakia vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.

TSN 1/3

United States vs. Czech Republic

1 p.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Sweden vs. Slovakia

9 a.m.

TSN 1/3, NHLN

Russia vs. Germany

9 a.m.

TSN 4/5

Finland vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.

TSN3

Canada vs. Czech Republic

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Quarterfinal

6:30 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Quarterfinal

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Quarterfinal

11:30 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

TSN, NHLN

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Semifinal

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Semifinal

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

Bronze-medal game

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Gold-medal game

1 p.m.

TSN, NHLN

(All times Eastern)

