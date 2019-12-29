World Juniors today 2020: Live scores, TV schedule, updates from Sunday's games
The premier event on the juniors schedule is finally here.
This year's world juniors is shaping up to be one of the tournament's best as 10 teams will hit the ice in the Czech Republic beginning on Dec. 26. Perennial favorites Canada, the United States and Russia will compete for gold; but, there's a good chance one of them may not make it out of the preliminary stage as they are joined by the host country Czech Republic and potential Cinderella team, Germany, in the "Group of Death." Group A consists of Switzerland, Sweden, Kazhakstan, Slovakia and defending champion Finland.
World Juniors primer: A team-by-team guide to the 2020 under-20 championship
More than 100 NHL prospects will participate including Arizona Coyotes, and Team Canada, star Barrett Hayton and American Cole Caufield who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of this year's draft. They'll be joined by a litany of expected 2020 draftees that should pique the interest of every NHL fan, especially projected first and second picks, Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield for Canada.
This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship from Boxing Day through Jan. 5 when medals will be handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here.
World Juniors today: Live scores for Sunday's games
Here's the schedule for today's 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship games, scores and how to watch every game live.
SUNDAY, DEC. 28
TIME
TV CHANNEL
Kazhakstan vs. Finland
9 a.m.
TSN 3/4, NHLN
United States vs. Russia
1 p.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
(All times Eastern)
World Junior Championship standings
GROUP A
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Sweden
2
0
0
5
2. Finland
1
0
1
4
3. Switzerland
1
1
0
3
4. Slovakia
1
0
1
3
5. Kazakhstan
0
2
0
0
GROUP B
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Russia
1
1
0
3
2. United States
1
1
0
3
3. Czech Republic
1
1
0
3
4. Germany
1
1
0
3
5. Canada
1
1
0
3
Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point
Complete game schedules, results: Canada | Team USA
Full World Junior Championship schedule
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Switzerland 5, Kazakhstan 3
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3
Czech Republic 4, Russia 3
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
1 p.m.
TSN3
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Slovakia 3, Kazakhstan 1
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
1 p.m.
TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Finland 8, Slovakia 1
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3, NHLN
Czech Republic 3, Germany 4
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5
Switzerland 2, Sweden 5
1 p.m.
TSN3
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
9 a.m.
TSN3
Germany vs. Canada
9 a.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland
1 p.m.
TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic
1 p.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland
1 p.m.
TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Quarterfinal
6:30 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
11:30 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Semifinal
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game
1 p.m.
TSN, NHLN
(All times Eastern)