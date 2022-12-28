World juniors: Kapanen and Kemell help Finland bounce back with 5-2 win over Slovakia

MONCTON, N.B. — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell both scored and added an assist as Finland downed Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the men's world junior hockey championship.

Jani Nyman also scored in Finland's three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert chipped in as well.

Goalie Jani Lampinen made 22 saves a day after Finland (1-0-1) dropped a stunning 3-2 overtime decision to underdog Switzerland.

Peter Repcik scored in the first and third periods in Slovakia's first game of the tournament. Maxim Strbak assisted on both goals.

Patrik Andrisik started in net for Slovakia, stopping 11-of-15 shots in 33:56 of work. Matej Marinov turned aside 7-of-8 shots in relief.

Later Tuesday, Sweden shut out Germany 1-0 in Halifax, Switzerland beat Latvia 3-2 in a Moncton shootout, and Czechia met Austria in Halifax in the day's final game.

Tied 1-1 after one period, Kemell's slapshot from the far edge of the faceoff circle 3:34 into the second period sparked Finland's three-goal outburst.

Kapanen scored the eventual winner a little over four minutes later, as he broke in on Slovakia's net, skated behind the goal, and tucked the wraparound to make it 3-1.

Nyman added to that lead at the 13:56 mark of the second. His low snap shot from a nearly identical spot as Kemell's goal made it 4-1 and chased Andrisik from net.

SWEDEN 1 GERMANY 0

HALIFAX — Carl Lindbom stopped all 28 shots he faced as Sweden blanked Germany to stretch the Scandinavian country's shutout streak to two games.

Adam Engstrom scored the only goal of the game in the dying seconds of the first period as Sweden (2-0-0) strengthened its hold on first in Group A.

Nikita Quapp turned aside 43 shots in net for Germany (0-1-0).

SWITZERLAND 3 LATVIA 2 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — Switzerland scored with under two minutes left in regulation time, then outscored Latvia 2-1 in the shootout to post a tough 3-2 victory.

Robin Louis and Rodwin Dionicio scored for Switzerland, while Darels Dukurs and Dans Locmelis responded for Latvia, who were outshot 30-18.

Switzerland now has two wins, opening with a 3-2 overtime win over Finland. Latvia is 0-2 having lost 5-2 to the United States in Monday's opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press

