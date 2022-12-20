World juniors: Draft eligible players to watch at this year's tournament

Ian Kennedy
·Writer
·8 min read
Beyond Connord Bedard, the world juniors have a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status. (Getty Images)
Beyond Connor Bedard, the world juniors have a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status. (Getty Images)

Each year an elite group of NHL Draft-eligible players compete at the world juniors. This year will be no different, with several potential top-ten selections suiting up to represent their countries.

Past tournaments featured first overall picks like Juraj Slafkovsky, Rasmus Dahlin, and Connor McDavid, and barring a catastrophe, Connor Bedard will soon join this exceptional group of top picks to play at the world junior tournament prior to their draft.

Beyond Bedard, the tournament has a wide array of players who will draw NHL attention as they look to improve their draft status. Here is a look at the top prospects competing in the 2023 tournament from each nation:

Team Canada

It would be impossible to begin this discussion without Connor Bedard. He is electrifying and can take over a game — at any level — at will. Bedard fuses a unique blend of speed, creativity, and scoring ability reminiscent of McDavid. He’ll be central in Canada’s attack.

Perhaps the next player off the board at the 2023 NHL Draft will be his Canadian teammate Adam Fantilli. This season, Fantilli got off to a record-setting start with the University of Michigan as a rookie. While Fantilli plays a different style than Bedard, his impact is similar. Fantilli is composed, and transitions with speed through the neutral zone sparking an attack from anywhere he finds the puck. His big-game presence will be an asset to Canada, and to whatever team selects him in the top five of this year’s draft.

Goaltender Thomas Milic is the only other undrafted player on Team Canada.

Team USA

Entering the tournament with World Junior experience, six-foot-three Charlie Stramel also has something to prove. He’s off to a slow start with Wisconsin at the NCAA level and has seen his stock drop from the mid-first round to the end of the round, or into the second. A standout performance for Stramel could help reverse his slide.

Another first-round possibility for the USA is University of Michigan forward Gavin Brindley. Brindley unexpectedly beat out draft eligible forwards Will Smith and Ryan Leonard for a roster spot. While the talent up front is tantalizing, perhaps the most intriguing prospect, should he play, is goaltender Trey Augustine.

By NHL standards, his six-foot-one frame is small, but Augustine, who is the only 2005-born player on the roster, has stopped almost everything that has come his way this season with the USNTDP. It would not be surprising to see Augustine steal the net as the tournament progresses. Overage defender Luke Mittelstadt could also draw draft attention.

Team Slovakia

Last year it was Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemac, this year the burgeoning nation for top hockey prospects, Slovakia, boasts a quartet of high-end players in Dalibor Dvorski, Samuel Honzek, Alex Ciernik, and Maxim Strbak. Dvorsky is the cream of the crop and will be a key component to the Slovakian attack. He dominated at last year’s U-18 tournament and had a decent world junior showing, but will look to solidify himself as a top-ten prospect at this tournament. He hasn’t put up big numbers playing in Sweden’s Allvensken, but against his peers, Dvorsky continues to shine — showcasing his elite vision and powerful shot.

Samuel Honzek has been a name on the rise this season, creeping into the first-round conversation on many lists. The 6-foot-3 forward played professionally in Slovakia last year and is currently dominating with Vancouver in the WHL, scoring 43 points in 31 games this season. Alex Ciernik plays with pace, and a first round skillset. He can dart through checkers and will be a threat on this strong Slovakian team.

Maxim Strbak is a 6-foot-2 blueliner committed to Michigan State and currently playing in the USHL. Alongside Simon Nemec — the second overall pick in last year’s NHL draft — Strbak will be counted upon to transport the puck, and contain the best in the world. Towering forward Frantisek Dej also has an outside chance to be selected, while Slovakia didn’t bring Ondrej Molnar, a prospect currently pegged as a second- or third-round pick.

Team Sweden

For the longest time, the top three in the NHL Draft looked secure — Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, and Russian Matvei Michkov. That trio, however, no longer seems as iron clad beyond Bedard due to the emergence of Swedish prospect Leo Carlsson. He effectively uses his 6-foot-3 frame and showcases nifty puck skills while driving to the middle of the ice and generating chances. Carlsson has put up numbers exceeding recent top prospects playing in the SHL, collecting 14 points in 25 games for Orebro HK. This tournament will be used to evaluate Carlsson against his peers, where he has the potential to dominate.

On the blueline, Axel Sandin Pellikka was not initially among the conversation for top defenders available in this draft. Agile, and patient with the puck, Sandin Pellikka loves to activate from the backend, and is putting up eye catching numbers with Skellefteå AIK at both the J20 and SHL levels. Right now, he looks like a first-round lock, but could find his way into the top half of Round 1 if his play continues.

Team Czechia

The hockey world took notice when some scouts ranked Eduard Sale in their top five to open the 2023 Draft season. He was spectacular for Czechia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U-18 World Championship, and a strong performance at this tournament would solidify his top-ten status for this draft. Sale has great hands and vision, enabling him to create opportunities for his teammates, but he also has enough scoring prowess to finish his own chances.

Team Finland

The underage player most will be watching is blueliner Aron Kiviharju, who is a candidate to go first overall in 2024. In terms of the 2023 NHL Draft, Lenni Hämeenaho is Finland’s top prospect competing at this year's tournament. Hämeenaho has rapidly climbed lists playing consistent minutes while producing 13 points through 28 games with Ässät in Liiga. He’s not a fantastic skater, but he gets to the busy areas on the ice, is strong in front of the net, and finishes checks, all while managing to find his way to the scoresheet.

Hämeenaho cracking Finland’s lineup bodes well for his draft status, considering other notable draft eligible Finnish forwards including Kasper Halttunen, Jesse Kiiskinen, and Emil Jarventie were all omitted from the roster.

Team Austria

Following 2006, Austria went 14 years without a player selected at the NHL Draft. Recently, the nation has seen multiple first-round picks emerge including Marco Kasper and Marco Rossi. Last year, alongside Kasper, the Montreal Canadiens also chose Vinzenz Rohrer, who will play at this year’s tournament, in the third round.

David Reinbacher looks like the next big name to come from Austria, and perhaps the best blueliner the nation has produced…ever. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defender has 14 points in 28 games with Kloten in Switzerland’s top league this season. While there isn’t a lot of flash to his game, there also aren’t a lot of concerns. Originally an afterthought in the draft, Reinbacher could creep into the first round and emerge as a staple in an NHL top four. Although a longshot to be drafted at this point, Ian Scherzer is the next-best Austrian prospect at the tournament.

Team Latvia

Rainers Rullers is an intriguing prospect for his 6-foot-4 frame and production this season, performing well for Zemgale in Finland’s Mestis league and domestically in Latvia. Aside from Rullers, Rodžers Bukarts, who plays junior in Switzerland, is a name that scouts have discussed in relation to this team.

Niks Feņenko is a second year eligible player who was considered a top 100 prospect by some scouts last year. The offensive defender was named to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie team for his play with Baie-Comeau, and he’ll strive to elevate his game against elite competition at the world juniors.

Team Switzerland

Leo Braillard is perhaps Swtzerland’s top prospect, but he’s not at the tournament, nor is he a lock to be picked. Braillard was a top performer for the Swiss at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and split his current season between the Swiss U20 loop and QMJHL with mixed results.

Not picked last season, Attilio Biasca could draw NHL interest after scoring more than a point per game at this summer’s world junior tournament, and collecting close to a point per game captaining the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads this year.

Team Germany

After multiple years of watching Moritz Seider, JJ Peterka, Tim Stutzle, and Lukas Reichel shock opponents and draw scouts to see Germany play, the well has dried up at the U-20 level. One of the only prospects to crack any draft conversation from Germany this year is Kevin Bicker, but he was left off Germany’s roster.

Whether it’s by draft or eventual free agency, Bennet Roßmy is a player teams will watch. He’s 6-foot-4, and scored a point per game at the post-draft world junior tournament this summer. Playing on a strong Eisbaren Berlin team, he hasn’t had many offensive opportunities, but he’ll get those at this tournament.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Catcher Christian Vázquez, Twins finalize 3-year, $30M deal

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having won a pair of World Series titles, Christian Vázquez hopes to win another with the Minnesota Twins. “A great opportunity,” he said Friday on the MLB Network after finalizing a $30 million, three-year contract. “They have a great team. Let's see where we go. I'm looking for another ring.” The 32-year-old Vázquez, who gets annual salaries of $10 million, played for Boston from 2014 until Aug. 1, when he was traded to Houston. He won titles with the Red Sox in 2018 and wit

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury takes moguls silver in France

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a silver medal at a World Cup moguls event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 80.85 in the final, behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (82.66). American Cole McDonald (75.17) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position. WATCH | Kingsbury lands on moguls podium in France: In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, with Perrine Lafont of France and Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. taking silver and b

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but