World juniors: Connor Bedard continues to rewrite record books as Canada beats Sweden

Ian Kennedy
·Writer
·3 min read
Connor Bedard had another dominant outing as Canada dispatched Sweden at the World Juniors. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
Connor Bedard had another dominant outing as Canada dispatched Sweden at the World Juniors. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Facing their toughest competition of the tournament, Canada put forth a dominant performance against Sweden, led once again by Connor Bedard, closing out their preliminary round with a 5-1 win. Bedard finished the game with four assists, ending the preliminary round tied for the most goals ever by a Canadian at the World Juniors, most points ever by a Canadian at the World Juniors, and most points in a single tournament in Canadian World Junior Championship history.

Canada’s win set up a quarterfinal matchup against Slovakia on Monday.

Bedard continued his torrid pace in the opening frame, assisting on each of Canada’s three first-period goals. To open the game, Logan Stankoven drove the puck along the boards maintaining control and fighting off the Swedish defenders before sending the puck into the high slot to Brandt Clarke. Clarke put a shot-pass through traffic before Bedard corralled the puck to the right of the net, faked a shot and slid a pass to Montreal Canadiens draft pick Joshua Roy in the slot, who one-timed his shot behind Swedish netminder Carl Lindbom only 57 seconds into the game.

Just over a minute later on the power play, Bedard led the rush into the zone, finding Shane Wright in open ice down the right wing. Wright fed a puck through the middle of the ice, connecting with New York Rangers first-round pick Brennan Othmann, who scored his first of the tournament.

Picking up his third point of the period, Bedard battled to keep a play alive just inside Sweden’s blue line before finding Logan Stankoven in the middle of the ice. Stankoven slid a short pass to Tyson Hinds in the high slot, who blasted a one-timer over Lindbom’s glove to put Canada ahead 3-0. Sweden would get their lone goal of the game on the power play at 16:21 of the first, as Ludvig Jansson floated a point shot through traffic, evading Canadian netminder Thomas Milic.

After a scoreless second period, Othmann got his second goal of the game 35 seconds into the third period. After some solid board work from Wright and Ethan Del Mastro created a turnover in Sweden’s zone, Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther found Othmann off the back post. Lindbom couldn’t reach Othmann’s shot sliding across the crease, giving Canada the 4-1 lead.

To close out the scoring, Bedard picked up a record-tying point to finish perhaps the best preliminary round performance in Canadian World Junior Championship history, recording 18 points in only four games. Off another turnover, Bedard connected with Kevin Korchinski, who slid down to nearly the goal line before beating Lindbom short side.

The regulation win pushed Canada into second place in Group A behind Czechia, who beat Canada to open the tournament. Canada received solid netminding from Milic against Sweden, with the Seattle Thunderbirds netminder stopping 22 shots. Milic will almost certainly go back in net for Canada against Slovakia.

Slovakia finished third in Group B and has significant firepower throughout its lineup, including Canadiens first-round pick Filip Mesar, second-overall pick of the New Jersey Devils Simon Nemec, and 2023 draft-eligible prospects Alex Ciernik and Dalibor Dvorsky.

In the other quarterfinal matchups, Czechia will face Switzerland, while Group B winner USA will face off against Germany. Sweden will play their Scandinavian rivals Finland, meaning either the bronze or silver medal team from this summer’s World Junior tournament will be eliminated in the quarterfinals. Latvia will play Austria in hopes of avoiding relegation.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Michael Bunting scores 2, Maple Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

  • Bedard shines as Canada preps for New Year's Eve matchup with Sweden at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was manning his position on the blue line early in the second period when the action abruptly stopped. The Canadian defenceman knew Connor Bedard just had the puck on his stick. Then he didn't. There were gasps and cheers moments later Thursday night from the red-clad crowd inside Scotiabank Centre when they – along with the officials and Bedard's teammates – realized what happened. The 17-year-old phenom had perfectly placed a shot from a tight, near-impossible angle und

  • Fiesta Bowl: TCU scores wild 51-45 victory over Michigan to advance to national title game

    TCU will play for its first national title since 1938.

  • Why Trump’s Reign of Republican Terror Is Really Ending

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesWill future historians look back and declare 2022 as the year that Donald Trump’s spell finally began to lose its luster?Reports of Trump’s political demise have been greatly exaggerated for years now. But this time feels different.We saw hints of Trump’s political decline in late 2021, but his 2022 got off to a rocky start with a rally in Arizona that failed to recapture his old magic. My observation at the time was that Trump “need

  • A cruise passenger said she had 'the worst Christmas Day of my life' after waiting until 10:15 p.m. to have dinner with 7 children

    The woman tweeted at P&O Cruises to complain about the restaurant service on the Iona on Sunday after her party had to wait two hours to be seated.

  • Bedard's four assists leads Canada over Sweden on New Year's Eve at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard added his name to New Year's Eve lore at the world junior hockey championship — and placed himself alongside one of the sport's most dominant forces in the process. The 17-year-old phenom is doing plenty of dominating in his own right. Bedard had four assists to tie Eric Lindros for Canada's all-time points record as the tournament hosts wrapped up preliminary round play with a convincing 5-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday. The presumptive first pick at the 2023 NHL draf

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller downplays viral incident with Collin Delia: 'I don't care about this at all'

    J.T. Miller thinks the viral clip where he yelled at his own goaltender was blown out of proportion.

  • Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor live during ESPN's College Football Playoff coverage

    "Sorry guys, uh, I gotta go."

  • At 57, Shania Twain Is ‘So Unashamed’ of Posing Nude in Her ‘Menopausal Body’

    Shania Twain, 57, opened up about aging and accepting her “menopausal body,” especially through art and nude photoshoots. “I’m so unashamded,” she said.

  • Anthony Hopkins' Life in Photos

    The actor, who celebrates his 85th birthday on Dec. 31, 2022, contains multitudes — from his Oscar-winning portrayal of a terrifying serial killer in Silence of the Lambs to his joyful social media presence well into his 80s. Philip Anthony Hopkins was born in Margam, Glamora, Wales, on Dec. 31, 1937, the only child of parents Muriel and Richard Hopkins. Hopkins said that he was encouraged to pursue art and music by his teachers and parents, and he still composes and paints to this day.

  • Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

    Yahoo News visited impact sites Saturday in Kyiv. One missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; another struck a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.

  • Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa

    Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa's representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop's physical exam that led to the deal collapsing. Zaidi, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the $350 million, 13-year contract for Correa fell through Dec. 20. Then Correa and agent Scott Boras struck a new deal with the Mets for $315 million over 12 years.

  • Doncic goes over 50 points again; Nets win 11th straight

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 51 points and the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. Christian Wood added 25 points in Dallas’ fifth straight victory over San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 30 points for Sam Antonio, Jeremy Sochan added 20 and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Doncic had his third 50-point outing in his past five games, including 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday

  • Canada to require negative COVID-19 tests for air travellers from China

    The upcoming measures follow similar rules recently implemented in countries like the U.S., U.K. and Japan.

  • Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews

    The legendary newswoman, who died Friday at 93, made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials. Here are some of her most influential.

  • Signs Raptors' core players aren't tuning out Nick Nurse

    There have been questions raised about whether or not Nick Nurse is getting full buy-in from his players. The play of O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet suggests he is.

  • Tom Brady and the … Raiders? Saints? 49ers? Buccaneers? It looks like another Tom-A-Thon is coming

    When you reach out across the league and ask people to shape up a Brady pursuit, what you hear is that the Raiders make more sense than anyone else now that Derek Carr is out of the fold.

  • Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

    First cousins Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, of South Milwaukee were found dead in a vehicle near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road in South Milwaukee.

  • Dodge Charger Packs Insane 9.9-Liter Hemi V8

    You’ll never guess where this Mopar hero lives.