World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another easy win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Logan Stankoven
    Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mason McTavish
    Mason McTavish
    Swiss-born Canadian ice hockey player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Canada's dominant play at the 2022 world juniors continued versus the Czechs on Friday. (Getty)
Canada's dominant play at the 2022 world juniors continued versus the Czechs on Friday. (Getty)

Kent Johnson recorded a goal and two assists as Canada cruised past Czechia 5-2 at the world juniors to enter Saturday's gold medal game against the winner of the Sweden-Finland semifinal.

Johnson and linemate Logan Stankoven were the best players on the ice as Czechia ran out of gas a night after upsetting the heavily favoured United States team.

Here are four takeaways from Canada’s semifinal victory:

Kent Johnson rewarded for a dominant tournament overall

Kent Johnson, Logan Stankoven and Tyson Foerster dominated every shift they were on the ice, outmatching a Czechia team that couldn’t keep up with Canada’s overall skill and depth. Stankoven won virtually every faceoff he took, while Johnson showed all the playmaking range that wowed the Columbus Blue Jackets into taking him fifth overall in 2021.

Johnson capitalized on a loose puck to open the scoring, as Foerster and Stankoven created a dangerous chance in front of the net before the puck darted loose. As the game went on, Johnson remained constant, setting up Mason McTavish with a perfectly placed feed on the power play before the tournament’s leading scorer one-timed it home to increase the 3-0 lead.

During Canada’s round robin game against Czechia, Johnson scored the goal of the tournament, pulling off the Michigan against an unsuspecting defense. It was his lone offensive contribution to show up on the scoresheet, but on Friday night he regressed to the mean, exploding at the right time as Canada heads to the gold medal game.

Mason McTavish is gunning for the record books

Mason McTavish has been the best player in this version of the World Juniors since the tournament began and though he’s a lock for tournament MVP honours — barring an unprecedented performance from Connor Bedard in the final — McTavish is now facing off against history. After scoring in the second period, McTavish now has eight goals and 15 points, which puts him firmly in the top ten of single-tournament scoring for Canadians.

McTavish could leapfrog Wayne Gretzky’s 1978 effort (eight goals, 17 points) and with a truly spectacular, four-point game, the Anaheim Ducks prospect will be looking to topple Dale McCourt’s 1977 mark (10 goals, 18 points) and Brayden Schenn’s 2011 display (eight goals, 18 points) for the best single-tournament performance ever by a Canadian.

Not too shabby, and well within reach.

A shoutout to Tomas Suchanek in hopes he won’t be lost to the history books

Tomas Suchanek hasn’t been drafted by an NHL team, and it’s very likely that history will forget Czechia’s goaltender rather soon. Suchanek kept his team in the contest, and it was briefly a game when Czechia finally notched two goals in the third frame to cut Canada’s lead to 4-2. He wasn’t named his team’s best player — I disagreed with this decision entirely — and he probably won’t be named the tournament’s best goaltender, that’ll likely go to Sweden’s Jesper Wallstedt.

Without Suchanek, however, Czechia wouldn’t have had a chance. They certainly wouldn’t have taken down the United States in the quarterfinals. This semifinal would’ve taken an ugly turn without him. Scouting staffs are much smarter than they used to be, therefore it’s unlikely Suchanek gets a shot at the NHL on a strong two-week sample. But it would be cruel to forget Suchanek entirely, so let’s hope this blog memorializes one of the players of the tournament, even if he doesn't ascend to greater heights.

This could be the greatest Canadian team the public has barely seen

This is a dynamic Canadian team that has yet to be tested throughout the 2022 World Juniors. Canada routed Finland 6-3, the only team to offer a semi competitive game, and could be in for a rematch Saturday, with Finland squaring off against Sweden in the second semifinal. But in large part due to the attendance, and larger part to the sexual assault scandal Hockey Canada is embroiled in, many Canadians may not be witnessing the best team in recent memory.

Canada is expected to win the gold medal relatively easily tomorrow, no matter how many talking heads will try to build tomorrow’s matchup into a compelling showdown, with vested interest in its ratings. In normal years, this would be a team worth celebrating, but it’s a team befitting the abnormal climate we’re in.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • High-ranking Toronto police officer facing misconduct probe

    A high-ranking Toronto police officer has been suspended with pay following a complaint that he made inappropriate comments to a woman at an event in Quebec City, CBC Toronto has learned. Supt. Scott Baptist allegedly made the comments to a civilian member of Toronto police last week while attending the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) conference, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly. He faces an internal police dis

  • AirTag leads to arrest of Florida airline worker accused of stealing luggage

    Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested on 10 August for two counts of grand theft after police recovered stolen items from his home

  • Canada beats Czech Republic 5-2 in world junior semifinals

    EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Garand made 31 saves, Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Canada will face Finland or Sweden on Saturday night. Logan Stankoven added goal and an assist to help Canada improve to 6-0. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored. Jan Mysak and David Jiricek scored for the Czech Republic. Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves in the first two periods, and

  • Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch

    Young fur seal slipped into marine biologist’s home through a catflap before spending more than two hours inside

  • Have you noticed MLB overturning more calls at the plate? Here’s why

    This season has seen a rash of controversies in which runners are called out at home only for the decision to be overturned. What's going on?

  • Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand

    New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week. Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen. The two children were aged between 5 and 10 years and had been dead for some time, police said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Canada downs Czechs 5-2, will play for world junior hockey gold

    EDMONTON — Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship after downing Czechia 5-2 in a semifinal on Friday. Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists for the undefeated Canadians (6-0-0) while Logan Stankoven contributed one of each. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored and Olen Zellweger added three of helpers. Jan Mysak got Czechia — the country commonly known as the Czech Republic — on the board midway through the third period and added an assist on Davi

  • Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI

    This is Ozuna's second arrest in 15 months.

  • How Nazem Kadri's new contract fits into NHL landscape

    Is Nazem Kadri's seven-year contract an overpay, a bargain, or fair value?

  • Feds probe 'disturbing' tweets by consultant on government-funded anti-racism project

    OTTAWA — The federal diversity minister says he's taking action over "disturbing" tweets by a senior consultant on an anti-racism project that received $133,000 from his department. Ahmed Hussen has asked Canadian Heritage to “look closely at the situation" after what he called “unacceptable behaviour” by Laith Marouf, a senior consultant involved in the government-funded project to combat racism in broadcasting. Marouf’s Twitter account is private but a screenshot posted online shows a number o

  • Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner

    Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role. Gore has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisory to the commissioner, a move the tour described Friday as a player advocate to further strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players.

  • Are you sweating too much? Canadian dermatologists explain what to watch out for

    While sweating is normal, excessive sweating — even during summer — could be a sign of a bigger problem.

  • 'I think he'll get indicted': Legal insiders warn that Trump could soon face criminal charges he can't talk his way out of

    "He should be worried about all these investigations," one person said. "I think he's a target of all of them and I think he'll get indicted."

  • This air fryer creates 'restaurant-grade' food — and it's $50 off on Amazon Canada

    The Ultrean air fryer has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews and right now, it's on sale at Amazon Canada.

  • Lone Deshaun Watson accuser to not settle lawsuit explains her decision

    The only woman not to settle with Watson said all offers didn't include "acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings."

  • Stars Coffee, anyone? Russian company takes over Starbucks locations in Moscow

    After Starbucks pulled out of Russia to protest the invasion of Ukraine, Russian entrepreneurs have bought the coffee giant's assets, and all but lifted its name and logo.

  • News about Carey Price's health 'pretty discouraging,' says GM Hughes

    Carey Price may have played his final game in the NHL, as Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is afraid his netminder may not be healthy enough to play next season.

  • B.C. murder victim's mother raises awareness on need to better protect women in abusive relationships

    Jana Jorgenson is speaking up about the need to better protect women in abusive relationships after her daughter, Amber Culley, was shot and killed by an ex-partner in Chilliwack, B.C. on July 21, 2022. Restraining orders -- like the one Amber had against the perpetrator -- are ineffective without additional, concrete safety measures in place, Jorgenson told Global News on Thurs. Aug. 18, 2022.

  • See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

    When Stephen Nixon recently noticed a “beautiful” spotted lanternfly by his bag as he skateboarded in Brooklyn, he heeded the request of city officials. Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States. Pretty with red wing markings, the spotted lanternfly is nonetheless a nuisance and a threat — the sort of insect that inspires people to post about squishing and stomping them on social media.

  • QAnon-inspired protest in Peterborough, Ont., prompts investigation

    Ontario's civilian police watchdog is investigating an arrest in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday that resulted in serious injuries during a QAnon-inspired protest, in what has become another example of far-right conspiracy theories having real-life consequences in Canada. A few dozen people had gathered outside the city's police station after an appeal from a QAnon conspiracy theorist, who purports to be the "Queen of Canada," for citizens to arrest local officers. Protester Timothy Claudio said