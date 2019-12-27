World Juniors 2020: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch
The United States enters the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic having medalled in four consecutive tournaments for the first time in program history.
Last year, Team USA lost in the gold medal game to Finland after mounting a comeback before allowing Kaapo Kakko to net the game-winner with under two minutes remaining. It marked the 12th medal for the Americans and the second silver medal in the country's history at the tournament.
No longer considered an afterthought, the U.S. is now an established power on the World Juniors circuit and are once again medal contenders, opening the tournament behind only Canada's gold-medal odds.
Here's everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.
Team USA’s schedule and results at World Juniors
The format for the 2020 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams playing a preliminary round-robin to determine seeding followed by a single-elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Canada, Germany, Russia and the host country, the Czech Republic.
Date
Opponent
Result
TV info
Dec. 26
1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 27
Germany
1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 29
Russia
1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 30
Czech Republic
1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 2
Quarterfinals
TBD (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 4
Semifinals
TBD (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 5
Medal games
TBD (NHLN, TSN)
(All times Eastern)
How to watch USA games live online
In the United States, World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which has plans to televise 20 live games. Stephen Nelson will provide the play-by-play for each Team USA game and will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.
Team USA's 2020 World Juniors roster
This year's squad is built around goaltending and goal scoring. Florida Panthers 2019 draft pick Spencer Knight is expected to be between the pipes while the likes of Trevor Zegras (ANA), Cole Caufield (MTL) and Oliver Wahlstrom (NYI) will be relied on to put points on the board. Team USA's defense isn't too shabby either as team captain Mattias Samuelsson (BUF) and New York Rangers prospect, and assistant captain, K’Andre Miller will man the blue line.
Name
2019-20 team
NHL rights
John Beecher
Michigan (Big Ten)
Bruins
Bobby Brink
Denver (NCHC)
Flyers
Cole Caufield
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Canadiens
Jack Drury
Harvard (ECAC)
Hurricanes
Parker Ford
Providence (HEA)
2020 draft
Curtis Hall
Yale (ECAC
Bruins
Arthur Kaliyev
Hamilton (OHL)
Kings
Shane Pinto
North Dakota (NCHC)
Senators
Jacob Pivonka
Notre Dame (Big Ten)
Islanders
Nick Robertson
Peterborough Petes
Maple Leafs
Alex Turcotte
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Kings
Oliver Wahlstrom
Bridgeport (AHL)
Islanders
Trevor Zegras
Boston University (HEA)
Ducks
DEFENSEMEN
Name
2019-20 team
NHL rights
Ty Emberson
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Coyotes
Jordan Harris
Northeastern (HEA)
Canadiens
Zac Jones
UMass-Amherst (HAE)
Rangers
K'Andre Miller
Wisconsin (Big Ten)
Rangers
Mattias Samuelsson
Western Michigan (NCHC)
Sabres
Spencer Stastney
Notre Dame (Big Ten)
Predators
Cam York
Michigan
Flyers
GOALIES
Name
2019-20 team
NHL rights
Spencer Knight
Boston College (HEA)
Panthers
Isaiah Saville
Nebraska Omaha (NCHC)
Golden Knights
Dustin Wolf
Everett Silvertips (WHL)
Flames
World Junior Championship standings
GROUP A
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Switzerland
1
0
0
3
2. Slovakia
1
0
0
3
3. Sweden
1
0
1
2
4. Finland
0
0
1
1
5. Kazakhstan
0
2
0
0
GROUP B
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Canada
1
0
0
3
2. Czech Republic
0
0
0
3
3. United States
1
1
0
3
4. Russia
0
1
0
0
5. Germany
0
1
0
0
Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point
Full World Junior Championship schedule
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Switzerland 5, Kazakhstan 3
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3
Czech Republic 4, Russia 3
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
1 p.m.
TSN3
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Slovakia 3, Kazakhstan 1
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
1 p.m.
TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Finland vs. Slovakia
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Germany
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5
Switzerland vs. Sweden
1 p.m.
TSN3
Russia vs. Canada
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Kazakhstan vs. Finland
9 a.m.
TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
United States vs. Russia
1 p.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden
9 a.m.
TSN3
Germany vs. Canada
9 a.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland
1 p.m.
TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic
1 p.m.
TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia
9 a.m.
TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany
9 a.m.
TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland
1 p.m.
TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic
1:00 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Quarterfinal
6:30 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
11:30 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Semifinal
1 p.m.
TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game
9 a.m.
TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game
1 p.m.
TSN, NHLN
(All times Eastern)