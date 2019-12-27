World Juniors 2020: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch

Sporting News

The United States enters the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic having medalled in four consecutive tournaments for the first time in program history.

Last year, Team USA lost in the gold medal game to Finland after mounting a comeback before allowing Kaapo Kakko to net the game-winner with under two minutes remaining. It marked the 12th medal for the Americans and the second silver medal in the country's history at the tournament.

No longer considered an afterthought, the U.S. is now an established power on the World Juniors circuit and are once again medal contenders, opening the tournament behind only Canada's gold-medal odds.

Here's everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games in the United States and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.

Team USA’s schedule and results at World Juniors

The format for the 2020 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams playing a preliminary round-robin to determine seeding followed by a single-elimination tournament. The United States drew Group B, which also includes Canada, Germany, Russia and the host country, the Czech Republic.

Date

Opponent

Result

TV info

Dec. 26

Canada

L, 6-4

1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Dec. 27

Germany

W, 6-3

1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Dec. 29

Russia

1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Dec. 30

Czech Republic

1 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 2

Quarterfinals

TBD (NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 4

Semifinals

TBD (NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 5

Medal games

TBD (NHLN, TSN)

(All times Eastern)

How to watch USA games live online

In the United States, World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which has plans to televise 20 live games. Stephen Nelson will provide the play-by-play for each Team USA game and will be joined by analyst Dave Starman and reporter Jill Savage.

Team USA's 2020 World Juniors roster

This year's squad is built around goaltending and goal scoring. Florida Panthers 2019 draft pick Spencer Knight is expected to be between the pipes while the likes of Trevor Zegras (ANA), Cole Caufield (MTL) and Oliver Wahlstrom (NYI) will be relied on to put points on the board. Team USA's defense isn't too shabby either as team captain Mattias Samuelsson (BUF) and New York Rangers prospect, and assistant captain, K’Andre Miller will man the blue line.

Name

2019-20 team

NHL rights

John Beecher

Michigan (Big Ten)

Bruins

Bobby Brink

Denver (NCHC)

Flyers

Cole Caufield

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Canadiens

Jack Drury

Harvard (ECAC)

Hurricanes

Parker Ford

Providence (HEA)

2020 draft

Curtis Hall

Yale (ECAC

Bruins

Arthur Kaliyev

Hamilton (OHL)

Kings

Shane Pinto

North Dakota (NCHC)

Senators

Jacob Pivonka

Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Islanders

Nick Robertson

Peterborough Petes

Maple Leafs

Alex Turcotte

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Kings

Oliver Wahlstrom

Bridgeport (AHL)

Islanders

Trevor Zegras

Boston University (HEA)

Ducks

DEFENSEMEN

Name

2019-20 team

NHL rights

Ty Emberson

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Coyotes

Jordan Harris

Northeastern (HEA)

Canadiens

Zac Jones

UMass-Amherst (HAE)

Rangers

K'Andre Miller

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Rangers

Mattias Samuelsson

Western Michigan (NCHC)

Sabres

Spencer Stastney

Notre Dame (Big Ten)

Predators

Cam York

Michigan

Flyers

GOALIES

Name

2019-20 team

NHL rights

Spencer Knight

Boston College (HEA)

Panthers

Isaiah Saville

Nebraska Omaha (NCHC)

Golden Knights

Dustin Wolf

Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Flames

WJC 2020: Dustin Wolf making a name for himself

World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

GROUP A

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Switzerland

1

0

0

3

2. Slovakia

1

0

0

3

3. Sweden

1

0

1

2

4. Finland

0

0

1

1

5. Kazakhstan

0

2

0

0

GROUP B

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Canada

1

0

0

3

2. Czech Republic

0

0

0

3

3. United States

1

1

0

3

4. Russia

0

1

0

0

5. Germany

0

1

0

0

Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point

Full World Junior Championship schedule

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Switzerland 5, Kazakhstan 3

9 a.m.

TSN 1/3

Czech Republic 4, Russia 3

9 a.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

Sweden 3, Finland 2 (OT)

1 p.m.

TSN3

Canada 6, United States 4

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Slovakia 3, Kazakhstan 1

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Germany 3, United States 6

1 p.m.

TSN 1/3/4, NHLN

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Finland vs. Slovakia

9 a.m.

TSN 1/3, NHLN

Czech Republic vs. Germany

9 a.m.

TSN 4/5

Switzerland vs. Sweden

1 p.m.

TSN3

Russia vs. Canada

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Kazakhstan vs. Finland

9 a.m.

TSN 3/4/5, NHLN

United States vs. Russia

1 p.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden

9 a.m.

TSN3

Germany vs. Canada

9 a.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

Slovakia vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.

TSN 1/3

United States vs. Czech Republic

1 p.m.

TSN 4/5, NHLN

TUESDAY, DEC. 31

Sweden vs. Slovakia

9 a.m.

TSN 1/3, NHLN

Russia vs. Germany

9 a.m.

TSN 4/5

Finland vs. Switzerland

1 p.m.

TSN3

Canada vs. Czech Republic

1:00 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Quarterfinal

6:30 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Quarterfinal

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Quarterfinal

11:30 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

TSN, NHLN

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Semifinal

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Semifinal

1 p.m.

TSN 1/4/5, NHLN

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

Bronze-medal game

9 a.m.

TSN, NHLN

Gold-medal game

1 p.m.

TSN, NHLN

(All times Eastern)

