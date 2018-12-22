World Juniors 2019: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch online
The United States enters the 2018-19 IIHF World Junior Championship in the midst of the most successful stretch in the history of their evolving under-20 program, having medalled in three consecutive tournaments for the first time.
Team USA begins its pursuit of a fourth World Juniors medal in four years Dec. 26 on Canadian soil, one year after settling for bronze and watching their cross-border rivals capture gold in Buffalo. A medal in this year's tournament, held in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, would be a little sweeter for the Americans, especially if the U.S. and Canada can add another chapter to their head-to-head history.
The two nations staged one of their greatest WJC moments to date in a snow-globe shootout classic in 2017, a statement victory for the U.S. on the heels of winning gold over Canada in Montreal in 2016. But the U.S. went on to lose to Sweden in the semifinals and Canada got the last laugh, defeating the Swedes to reclaim gold on American soil.
Nevertheless, the United States is now an established power on the World Juniors circuit. And the Jack Hughes-led Americans are once again medal contenders, opening the tournament behind only Canada's gold-medal odds.
Here's everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games online in the United States and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.
Team USA’s schedule, results at World Juniors
Like in years past, the format for the 2018-19 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. They'll play a preliminary round robin to determine seeding, followed by a single-elimination tournament. The U.S. drew Group B, which also includes Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Sweden and Finland.
Date
Opponent
Result
TV info
Dec. 26
Slovakia
...
6:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 28
Kazakhstan
...
10:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 29
Sweden
...
10:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Dec. 31
Finland
...
10:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)
Jan. 2
Quarterfinals
...
TBD
Jan. 4
Semifinals
...
TBD
Jan. 5
Medal games
...
TBD
(All times Eastern)
How to watch USA games live online
In the United States, World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which has plans to televise 20 live games. American viewers can find a live stream for games online with a subscription to NHL.tv or through the NHL app.
Who made Team USA’s 2019 World Juniors roster?
USA Hockey holds a selection camp beginning Dec. 15. The list below includes every player invited to the camp and will be updated as final cuts are made.
The U.S. talent pool is more shallow in 2018-19 compared to recent years, but the preliminary roster still includes seven first-round NHL draft picks and is headlined by Quinn Hughes, Oliver Wahlstrom and NCAA scoring leader Evan Barratt. Otherwise, everyone's eyes should be on Jack Hughes, the 17-year-old National Team Development Program standout widely considered a lock to become the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL Draft.
FORWARDS
Name
2018-19 team
NHL rights
Evan Barratt
Penn State (NCAA)
Blackhawks
Noah Cates
Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
Flyers
Sasha Chmelevski
Ottawa 67s (OHL)
Sharks
Logan Cockerill
Boston U (NCAA)
Islanders
Cole Coskey
Saginaw (OHL)
2019 draft
Sean Dhooghe
Wisconsin (NCAA)
2019 draft
Jack Drury
Harvard (NCAA)
Hurricanes
Joel Farabee
Boston U (NCAA)
Flyers
Jack Hughes
U.S. NTDP
2019 draft
Tyler Madden
Northeastern (NCAA)
Canucks
Josh Norris
Michigan (NCAA)
Senators
Jay O'Brien
Providence (NCAA)
Flyers
Ryan Poehling
St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Canadiens
Jason Robertson
Niagara (OHL)
Stars
Oliver Wahlstrom
Boston College (NCAA)
Islanders
Sammy Walker
Minnesota (NCAA)
Lightning
DEFENSEMEN
Name
2018-19 team
NHL rights
Mikey Anderson
Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
Kings
Michael Callahan
Providence (NCAA)
Coyotes
Ty Emberson
Wisconsin (NCAA)
Coyotes
Quinn Hughes
Michigan (NCAA)
Canucks
Joey Keane
Barrie (OHL)
Rangers
Phil Kemp
Yale (NCAA)
Oilers
K'Andre Miller
Wisconsin (NCAA)
Rangers
Dylan Samberg
Minnesota (NCAA)
Jets
Mattias Samuelsson
Western Michigan (NCAA)
Sabres
Jack St. Ivan
Yale (NCAA)
Flyers
GOALIES
Name
2018-19 team
NHL rights
Kyle Keyser
Oshawa (OHL)
Bruins
Spencer Knight
U.S. NTDP
2019 draft
Cayden Primeau
Northeastern (NCAA)
Canadiens
World Junior Championship standings
GROUP A
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. Canada
0
0
0
0
2. Russia
0
0
0
0
3. Czech Republic
0
0
0
0
4. Switzerland
0
0
0
0
5. Denmark
0
0
0
0
GROUP B
Team
Wins
Losses
OTL
Points
1. United States
0
0
0
0
2. Sweden
0
0
0
0
3. Finland
0
0
0
0
4. Slovakia
0
0
0
0
5. Kazakhstan
0
0
0
0
Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point
Full World Junior Championship schedule
Quarterfinal 1 (teams TBD) 4 p.m. NHLN, TSN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26
Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
United States vs. Slovakia
6:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Canada vs, Denmark
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Finland vs. Sweden
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Russia vs. Denmark
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Slovakia vs. Sweden
6:30 p.m.
TSN
Switzerland vs. Canada
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Finland vs. Kazakhstan
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
FRIDAY, DEC. 28
Czech Republic vs. Russia
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Kazakhstan vs. United States
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
SATURDAY, DEC. 29
Denmark vs. Switzerland
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Slovakia vs. Finland
6:30 p.m.
...
Canada vs. Czech Republic
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Sweden vs. United States
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
SUNDAY, DEC. 30
Switzerland vs. Russia
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
MONDAY, DEC. 31
Denmark vs. Czech Republic
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Sweden vs. Kazakhstan
6:30 p.m.
...
Russia vs. Canada
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
United States vs. Finland
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2
Relegation game 1 (teams TBD)
2 p.m.
...
Quarterfinal 1 (teams TBD)
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinal 2 (teams TBD)
6:30 p.m.
TSN
Quarterfinal 3 (teams TBD)
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Quarterfinal 4 (teams TBD)
10:30 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
FRIDAY, JAN. 4
Relegation game 2 (teams TBD)
noon
...
Semifinal 1 (teams TBD)
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Semifinal 2 (teams TBD)
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
SATURDAY, JAN. 5
Relegation game 3 (teams TBD)
noon
...
Bronze-medal game (teams TBD)
4 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
Gold-medal game (teams TBD)
8 p.m.
NHLN, TSN
(All times Eastern)