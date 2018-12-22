World Juniors 2019: Team USA scores, schedule, how to watch online

The IIHF World Junior Championship is back for 2018-19. Here's everything to know about the World Juniors, including how live-stream Team USA games online and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.

The United States enters the 2018-19 IIHF World Junior Championship in the midst of the most successful stretch in the history of their evolving under-20 program, having medalled in three consecutive tournaments for the first time.

Team USA begins its pursuit of a fourth World Juniors medal in four years Dec. 26 on Canadian soil, one year after settling for bronze and watching their cross-border rivals capture gold in Buffalo. A medal in this year's tournament, held in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, would be a little sweeter for the Americans, especially if the U.S. and Canada can add another chapter to their head-to-head history.

THE HYPE ABOUT JACK HUGHES
U.S. NTDP's latest star product has the NHL's attention

The two nations staged one of their greatest WJC moments to date in a snow-globe shootout classic in 2017, a statement victory for the U.S. on the heels of winning gold over Canada in Montreal in 2016. But the U.S. went on to lose to Sweden in the semifinals and Canada got the last laugh, defeating the Swedes to reclaim gold on American soil.

Nevertheless, the United States is now an established power on the World Juniors circuit. And the Jack Hughes-led Americans are once again medal contenders, opening the tournament behind only Canada's gold-medal odds.

Here's everything to know about the tournament, including how to watch live games online in the United States and a complete schedule with updated scores and standings.

Team USA’s schedule, results at World Juniors

Like in years past, the format for the 2018-19 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. They'll play a preliminary round robin to determine seeding, followed by a single-elimination tournament. The U.S. drew Group B, which also includes Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Sweden and Finland.

Date

Opponent

Result

TV info

Dec. 26

Slovakia

...

6:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Dec. 28

Kazakhstan

...

10:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Dec. 29

Sweden

...

10:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Dec. 31

Finland

...

10:30 p.m. (NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 2

Quarterfinals

...

TBD

Jan. 4

Semifinals

...

TBD

Jan. 5

Medal games

...

TBD

(All times Eastern)

How to watch USA games live online

In the United States, World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network, which has plans to televise 20 live games. American viewers can find a live stream for games online with a subscription to NHL.tv or through the NHL app.

WORLD JUNIORS: Team-by-team guide | 10 players to watch

Who made Team USA’s 2019 World Juniors roster?

USA Hockey holds a selection camp beginning Dec. 15. The list below includes every player invited to the camp and will be updated as final cuts are made.

The U.S. talent pool is more shallow in 2018-19 compared to recent years, but the preliminary roster still includes seven first-round NHL draft picks and is headlined by Quinn Hughes, Oliver Wahlstrom and NCAA scoring leader Evan Barratt. Otherwise, everyone's eyes should be on Jack Hughes, the 17-year-old National Team Development Program standout widely considered a lock to become the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL Draft.

FORWARDS

Name

2018-19 team

NHL rights

Evan Barratt

Penn State (NCAA)

Blackhawks

Noah Cates

Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Flyers

Sasha Chmelevski

Ottawa 67s (OHL)

Sharks

Logan Cockerill

Boston U (NCAA)

Islanders

Cole Coskey

Saginaw (OHL)

2019 draft

Sean Dhooghe

Wisconsin (NCAA)

2019 draft

Jack Drury

Harvard (NCAA)

Hurricanes

Joel Farabee

Boston U (NCAA)

Flyers

Jack Hughes

U.S. NTDP

2019 draft

Tyler Madden

Northeastern (NCAA)

Canucks

Josh Norris

Michigan (NCAA)

Senators

Jay O'Brien

Providence (NCAA)

Flyers

Ryan Poehling

St. Cloud State (NCAA)

Canadiens

Jason Robertson

Niagara (OHL)

Stars

Oliver Wahlstrom

Boston College (NCAA)

Islanders

Sammy Walker

Minnesota (NCAA)

Lightning

DEFENSEMEN

Name

2018-19 team

NHL rights

Mikey Anderson

Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Kings

Michael Callahan

Providence (NCAA)

Coyotes

Ty Emberson

Wisconsin (NCAA)

Coyotes

Quinn Hughes

Michigan (NCAA)

Canucks

Joey Keane

Barrie (OHL)

Rangers

Phil Kemp

Yale (NCAA)

Oilers

K'Andre Miller

Wisconsin (NCAA)

Rangers

Dylan Samberg

Minnesota (NCAA)

Jets

Mattias Samuelsson

Western Michigan (NCAA)

Sabres

Jack St. Ivan

Yale (NCAA)

Flyers

GOALIES

Name

2018-19 team

NHL rights

Kyle Keyser

Oshawa (OHL)

Bruins

Spencer Knight

U.S. NTDP

2019 draft

Cayden Primeau

Northeastern (NCAA)

Canadiens

World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. Canada

0

0

0

0

2. Russia

0

0

0

0

3. Czech Republic

0

0

0

0

4. Switzerland

0

0

0

0

5. Denmark

0

0

0

0

GROUP B

Team

Wins

Losses

OTL

Points

1. United States

0

0

0

0

2. Sweden

0

0

0

0

3. Finland

0

0

0

0

4. Slovakia

0

0

0

0

5. Kazakhstan

0

0

0

0

Wins in regulation = 3 points
Overtime win = 2 points
Overtime loss = 1 point

Full World Junior Championship schedule

Quarterfinal 1 (teams TBD) 4 p.m. NHLN, TSN

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

United States vs. Slovakia

6:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Canada vs, Denmark

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Finland vs. Sweden

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Russia vs. Denmark

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Slovakia vs. Sweden

6:30 p.m.

TSN

Switzerland vs. Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Finland vs. Kazakhstan

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Czech Republic vs. Russia

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Kazakhstan vs. United States

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Denmark vs. Switzerland

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Slovakia vs. Finland

6:30 p.m.

...

Canada vs. Czech Republic

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Sweden vs. United States

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

SUNDAY, DEC. 30

Switzerland vs. Russia

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Denmark vs. Czech Republic

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Sweden vs. Kazakhstan

6:30 p.m.

...

Russia vs. Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

United States vs. Finland

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2

Relegation game 1 (teams TBD)

2 p.m.

...

Quarterfinal 1 (teams TBD)

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 2 (teams TBD)

6:30 p.m.

TSN

Quarterfinal 3 (teams TBD)

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 4 (teams TBD)

10:30 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

Relegation game 2 (teams TBD)

noon

...

Semifinal 1 (teams TBD)

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Semifinal 2 (teams TBD)

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

SATURDAY, JAN. 5

Relegation game 3 (teams TBD)

noon

...

Bronze-medal game (teams TBD)

4 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

Gold-medal game (teams TBD)

8 p.m.

NHLN, TSN

(All times Eastern)

