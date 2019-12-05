World Junior Championship 2020: Time, TV channel, livestream, where, when, schedule

The arrival of the holiday season means the World Junior Hockey Championship is just around the corner.

Once again, the best under-20 players from around the globe will convene to determine which nation has the best crop of juniors. This time the setting is the Czech Republic — eastern cities Ostrava and Trinec serve as host venues for the latest edition of the tournament.

The Czechs will be looking to use home ice advantage to propel themselves onto the podium for the first time since 2005, when they finished third behind champion Canada and silver medalist Russia. It's been even longer since the Czech Republic claimed gold in this competition, with back-to-back first-place finishes in 2000 and 2001 the last (and only) times the nation has topped the podium.

As usual, the likes of Canada, the United States and Russia will be considered among the favorites, although Finland will be eager to defend its title after a stunning run through the competition last year.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament.

Where is the 2020 World Junior Championship?

The 2020 World Junior Championship will take place in the Czech Republic, with the cities of Ostrava and Trinec playing host to the games.

This will be the 44th edition of the tournament, the fourth in the Czech Republic.

When will the 2020 World Junior Championship take place?

The tournament runs from December 26 to January 5.

What channel is the World Junior Championship being aired on?

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

TV channel (Canada): TSN

Livestream (U.S.): TBD

Livestream (Canada): TSN Direct

Which teams are in the World Junior Championship?

There are ten teams participating, split into two groups of five.

Group A Group B Finland United States Switzerland Russia Sweden Canada Slovakia Cazech Republic Kazakhstan Germany

When is Canada vs. USA?

The hockey gods have blessed us with an early meeting between the North American rivals, as Canada will take on the United States on Thursday, Dec. 26 — the first day of competition.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Full schedule for the 2020 World Junior Championship

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

Canada vs. United States, 1 p.m.







Friday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. United States, 1 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 28

Finland vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

Russia vs. Canada, 1 p.m.







Sunday, Dec. 29

Kazakhstan vs. Finland, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Russia, 1 p.m.



Monday, Dec. 30

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Canada, 9 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Czech Republic, 1 p.m.







Tuesday, Dec. 31

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Russia vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

Canada vs. Czech Republic, 1 p.m.







Thursday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal, 6:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 2 p.m.







Saturday, Jan. 4

Semifinal, 9 a.m.

Semifinal, 1 p.m.



Sunday, Jan. 5

Bronze medal game, 9 a.m.

Gold medal game, 1 p.m.



Who won the 2019 World Junior Championship?

Finland won the tournament in 2019, defeating the U.S. 3-2 in the final. It was Finland's fifth gold medal in the competition.

Who won the World Junior Championships this decade?

Year Winner Host country 2019 Finland Canada 2018 Canada United States 2017 United States Canada 2016 Finland Finland 2015 Canada Canada 2014 Finland Sweden 2013 United States Russia 2012 Sweden Canada 2011 Russia United States 2010 United States Canada

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Canada 17 9 5 31 Russia* 13 12 11 36 Finland 5 4 6 15 United States 4 2 6 12 Sweden 2 11 5 18 Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14 Slovakia 0 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

* includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS

+ includes medals won as Czechoslovakia

