A World Interrupted: A new daily podcast from Yahoo Finance about coronavirus and the economy

Our world has been interrupted

It's no secret that our world has been interrupted. The coronavirus pandemic is changing all aspects of everyday life, and some of those changes could prove permanent.

A World Interrupted is a daily podcast telling stories of coronavirus and its impact on the economy. We will cover macro issues: global economics, financial markets, and politics. We will also cover the micro stories, or the ones you don't hear as much about in the news. We will meet small business owners facing this unprecedented challenge. We will learn how the virus is affecting spending habits. We will explore what it's like to lose your job while not knowing how or when things might turn around.

Belinda Brewer uses decorative skeletons to hold messages reminding the public of proper coronavirus preventative measures, outside her home, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

We begin by examining panic buying. Why did toilet paper become a symbol of the pandemic? Listen to Toilet paper's shining moment: The psychology behind panic buying on Apple Podcasts | Spotify

We also talk about historic unemployment numbers and when things might change. Listen to 'I may lose everything': America's unemployment problem on Apple Podcasts | Spotify

