World Insurance Associates Acquires Marino Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Marino Agency Inc. (“Marino”) of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, on October 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The agency has been family owned and operated since 1982. Marino provides comprehensive policies for commercial and residential customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The products offered include car insurance, life insurance, home insurance and business insurance.

“We are pleased to join World Insurance Associates,” says Vincent Marino, Marino Agency. “As part of World, we’ll be able to offer our customers additional products to meet their needs.”

“It’s great to have Marino Agency join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Marino provides their customers with personal service, and they have a highly professional, and experienced team. I know that the Marino Agency will continue to grow as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Durkin & Durkin provided legal counsel to Marino Agency. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 124 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 154 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer World Insurance Associates LLC 732-380-0900 Ext. 736 jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development World Insurance Associates LLC 732-712-2230 bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com



