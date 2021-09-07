World Insurance Associates Acquires James A. Connors Associates, Inc.

Tinton Falls, NJ, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired James A. Connors Associates, Inc. of Morristown, NJ on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

James A. Connors Associates, Inc. began as the Fred A. Barbanes Agency, which was incorporated in 1925. James A. Connors, Sr. joined the agency in 1962, and after managing the business for ten years, he purchased the agency in 1972, renaming it James A. Connors Associates, Inc. to reflect his heritage and desire for serving clients’ needs with a team approach. James A. Connors, Jr. joined the agency in 1986, and became President and Chief Operating Officer in 2002.

“As a second generation, family-owned agency we strive to provide the very best insurance experience,” says James A. Connors, President and CEO. “Our dedicated and talented staff has extensive expertise and experience in all facets of insurance and risk management. “

“It’s great to have James A. Connors Associates, Inc. join the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They have a proud history and an unwavering commitment to provide superior service and products to all their clients. I know they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Connell Foley LLC provided legal counsel to James A. Connors Associates, Inc., and The Manhattan Group advised them. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 117 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 136 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

