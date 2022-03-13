World’s instability illustrates why caution required with tech antitrust legislation

Security and technology

Recently, there has been discussion around two tests completed by cybersecurity experts that revealed TikTok’s ability to circumvent both Google and Apple’s privacy protections. This is a frightening revelation as TikTok’s parent company is Beijing-based ByteDance.

Technology is a polarizing issue, and in the past few weeks, there has been a lot of debate in D.C. over American technology companies and whether there should be antitrust legislation put into place to regulate their actions. While politically expedient, it should be understood that the Chinese Communist Party has close relationships with their domestic companies.

With international tensions on the rise, we cannot overlook the threat to our security from these foreign tech entities that do not operate by the same set of rules as American companies.

The ever-increasing threat of China in information and technological warfare should not be overlooked. The explosive growth of TikTok is a perfect example of how a Chinese-based company can grow despite a cloud of security concerns.

I hope our legislators will consider the broad implications of their actions and not push through antitrust legislation that will only cripple domestic companies while we have a geopolitical enemy lurking at the doorstep.

Will Unthank, West Columbia

Stop Putin

I understand U.S. Sen. Lindsey’s Graham’s comment about Vladimir Putin to mean an assassination of Putin. I agree whole-heartedly. Allowing an evil man like Putin to invade Ukraine and slaughter hundreds of peaceful Ukrainians is unconscionable.

Why is Putin so fixated on this evil and murderous pursuit? He has stated that his reason is to keep Ukraine from joining NATO. He has also stated that the Ukrainians were the aggressors. Putin obviously doesn’t tell the truth. He is fixated on taking back all of the countries that used to be part of the Soviet Union.

Ask yourself, “Why should Putin’s life be more important than the Ukrainians’?” President Biden has called Putin’s actions “war crimes.” How else will Putin be stopped other than assassination? People will see this as premeditated murder, but ask yourself, “How many thousands of lives would have been saved if Hitler had been assassinated?”

Story continues

Tim Bledsoe, North Augusta

Teach media literacy

Where is “critical thinking” and “critical viewing” in the state’s K-12 curriculum? I see no evidence.

Alas, the S.C. Department of Education does have evidence that most middle and high school students fail to recognize bias and need more instruction in “assessing the credibility of information.”

At a time when all of us are bombarded by fake images from Ukraine and disinformation about COVID-19, teaching students “media literacy” skills should be a priority, but apparently, it is not. Why haven’t leaders in education taken charge?

To do nothing, means more students will be left behind.

Frank Baker, Columbia

Require tobacco sale license

I see first-hand the harmful effects of tobacco use on patients who began smoking or vaping in their youth, and sadly there continues to be a tobacco-use epidemic among youth.

Three out of four teens are not refused tobacco product sales. These products are sold in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies.

According to the 2019 SC Youth Tobacco Survey, 28% of high school students report current use of any tobacco product. Twenty-four percent of vape products were obtained from a gas station or convenience store, and 12.5% were bought from a vape shop.

Our state aids the ease of obtaining these products.

There is no definitive way to track where tobacco products are sold, because retailers are not required to register for a license to sell them. This hinders enforcement of our sales age laws. You can’t enforce what isn’t tracked. We must change this.

Retailers must have an alcohol license if they choose to sell alcohol. It is past time we require the same for tobacco product sales.

Our legislature should support S.C. House Bill 3754 limiting youth access to tobacco products.

Norma Khoury, Columbia