World Indoor Athletics: Laura Muir in 'strong place' despite fifth in Glasgow 3,000m

Laura Muir found the final in Glasgow "tough" and "fast"

Great Britain's Laura Muir says she has never been in better shape at this stage of a season despite finishing fifth in the 3,000m final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Muir ran eight minutes 29.76 seconds in Glasgow as United States' Elle St Pierre took gold ahead of Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay in 8:20.87 - a championships record.

The 30-year-old Scot set a season's best time, roared on by a raucous home crowd, and was not dispirited by missing out on a medal.

Instead, she is focusing on earning a place on the 1,500m podium at the Paris Olympics in August.

"I know I'm in a really fit and strong place heading into the summer," Muir told BBC Scotland.

"I just have to keep things in perspective; it's not my main event and I gave it all I could. I knew I had to run my own race and it is one of the fastest I have ever run."

Muir explained that the World Indoor event had not originally been part of her planning for Paris.

However, the opportunity to run in the city that has become her home and potentially add to her 14 major championship medals was not one she could pass up.

She spoke about being "relatable and seen by the youngsters of Scotland" and perhaps inspiring the next generation of her compatriots into athletics.

"If I've inspired just one kid out there today, job done," said the Olympic silver medallist. "This wasn't in my plans a year ago with it being an Olympic year but I thought: 'I can't miss Glasgow'.

"I've just come at it from a very different angle this year, but all things considered, I'm really happy where I'm at.

"It is difficult to do two big things in one year when I want to put everything into Paris. But I'm so chuffed I could be here."