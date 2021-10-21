World of Illumination Brings Two New Immersive Experiences to Arizona

World of Illumination

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Illumination — the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show — is unveiling two new theme parks in the Phoenix metro area. Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale will be home to Candy Rush and Tempe Diablo Stadium will house Reindeer Road. Both shows feature millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. The shows' construction is already underway and presale tickets are now on sale.

World of Illumination's Candy Rush introduces guests to larger-than-life-size sweets and treats, sugar plum fairies and a gigantic gingerbread village. Additionally, a 500-foot-long RGB LED tunnel doubles as Santa's magic portal, and popular Christmas characters make an appearance throughout. The show opens Nov. 12.

Reindeer Road, which debuts Nov. 17, takes visitors through mountainous terrain, northern ice caves and towering forests on a simulated journey to the mystical North Pole. Covering more than a million square feet, the experience contains the world's largest animated toy shop with over 250,000 sparkling lights.

Designed to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of the guest's vehicle, both attractions are about one mile in length and take approximately 25-30 minutes to drive through.

"Our team is thrilled to be bringing these two shows to Arizona," said Yakir Urman, World of Illumination CEO. "With more interaction and state-of-the-art technology than ever before, our theme parks are filled with brand-new features that will surprise and delight kids of all ages."

World of Illumination's shows will be open nightly, including holidays, from 6-10 p.m. All ticket prices are per vehicle, so guests can load up their cars with family and friends to enjoy the show. From now until Oct. 26, presale tickets are available for a discounted rate. A portion of proceeds benefits Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Online reservations are required and tickets will not be sold at the gate. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.worldofillumination.com.

About World of Illumination:

With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. The company's theme parks are currently located in California, Arizona and Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

