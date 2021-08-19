World Humanitarian Day 2021: Theme, History and Quotes

World Humanitarian Day is observed every year on 19 August. The day is observed around the world to recognize the people who work are working for a humanitarian cause, and the people who lost their lives working for humanitarian causes.

The day is listed in United Nation's observances and it focuses on bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to advocate for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.

World Humanitarian Day: Theme

Every year, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs decides a theme based on a particular humanitarian crises and try to raise awareness about it around the world.

The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2021 focuses on the immediate human cost of the climate crisis. The aim is to pressurize world leaders to take meaningful climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people.

World Humanitarian Day: History

United Nations General Assembly formalized World Humanitarian Day in the year 2009. The date 19 August was chosen in the memory of the 19 August 2003 bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq. The attacked killed 22 people including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

On World Humanitarian Day, here are some quotes by world Humanitarians.

World Humanitarian Day: Quotes ""Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"" - Martin Luther King Jr. ""Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it."" - Mahatma Gandhi ""To say that on a daily basis you can make a difference, well, you can. One act of kindness a day can do it."" - Betty Williams ""If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one."" - Mother Teresa