World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughts of Gratitude And Kindness That Will Inspire You To Be The Change You Wish To See in The World!

World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognising humanitarian personnel who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly on the Strengthening of the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nation on August 19. It marks the day on which the then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad. As we observe World Humanitarian Day 2020, we bring to you quotes to celebrate the day. Quotes on Kindness That Are Not Only Instagram-Worthy But Also Serve as True Life Lessons.

Also Read | International Orangutan Day 2020: Furry Facts About Orangutans That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Great Apes Even More!

World Humanitarian Day 2020 comes at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic. Especially, essential workers who are helping people despite tough circumstances to assist people in humanitarian crises in 54 countries. On the eleventh year of the observance, you can pay a special tribute to the real-life heroes who are committed to helping people across countries. The UN shall be presenting real-life stories of people who are treating people in difficult conditions during COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some quotes to create awareness on the observance. Motivating Quotes on Happiness That Will Surely Make You Smile.

View photos

World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Status, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav

Quote Reads: “To Say That on a Daily Basis You Can Make a Difference, Well, You Can. One Act of Kindness a Day Can Do It.” Betty Williams

View photos

World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is No Joy Equal to That of Being Able to Work for All Humanity and Doing What You’re Doing Well.” Buckminster Fuller

View photos

World Humanitarian Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Life’s Most Persistent And Urgent Question Is, ‘What Are You Doing for Others?’” – Martin Luther King Jr., Civil Rights Activist and Clergyman

View photos

Quote on Humanity (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Destiny of World Civilization Depends Upon Providing a Decent Standard of Living for All Mankind.” – Norman Borlaug

View photos

Story continues