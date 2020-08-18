World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Expanding with New Facility

Production Capacity to Increase by 400%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp") has started construction on a 13,500 sq. ft. new facility.

The new facility will enable Love Hemp to increase production across its range, including oils, cosmetics, and capsules. On completion, on-site capacity will increase production to in excess of 43,000 units of CBD oils, capsules, and cosmetics per day, from the current limit of approximately 8,000 units.

Highlights of New Facility

· The new two level, 13,500 sq. ft expansion will increase production capacity by approximately 4 times to meet rising demand

· On completion, Love Hemp will be able to produce 43,000 units of CBD oils, capsules, and cosmetics per day

· The new facility will be operational in phases, providing improved storage, production capacity, lead times, and safety of staff, with overall completion expected in February 2021.

"This expansion further increases our capabilities in striving to exceed customer and consumer requirements while improving storage and production capabilities, lead times and ensuring the safety of our staff. Our strategy is to continue to expand our local footprint, contributing to the future growth of our business, whilst also providing quality CBD products to our consumers throughout the UK and around the world. The scale of our new facility will support our customer proposition and enable staff to continue to stay safe at work as volumes increase," says Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp.

"Love Hemp also recently achieved its ISO 9001:2015 certification, an international quality management system standard of efficiency and customer satisfaction. This reinforces our commitment to ensuring we are providing our customers with only the highest quality CBD products, from oils to edibles and cosmetics to e-liquids. As a UK leading supplier of CBD products, we believe it is imperative to continuously improve our internal process to meet our commitment to our customers," adds Mr. Calamita.

