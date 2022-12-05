The world’s greatest country for train journeys has raised the bar again

GoldenPass Express

We’re all anoraks for the day, even the technophobes among us: journalists from a dozen countries are standing on the station platform at Montreux above Lake Geneva, wondering how on earth the new train we’re about to board can change both track gauge and its height from the rails – while on the move.

As we’re proudly told, the train is a world first, and we’re the first travel journalists to experience the new GoldenPass Express train before it enters commercial service between Montreux and Interlaken on December 11. The Swiss have dreamed of a through train over this route for 150 years, and it’s taken almost 30 to refine the technology to end the need for hundreds of thousands of tourists a year to change trains at Zweisimmen where the standard and metre gauge tracks meet.

Despite the best efforts of the project managers, we grasp only the basics of the astonishing engineering that makes this feat possible. At 15km/h the train passes over a track-level apparatus that changes the width between the wheels and raises or lowers the height of the coach body. Underneath the coach is a bogie that performs like one of those exasperating toy transformers. If the finer details elude us, we do appreciate that the clever device and new trains must have cost a lot of money, CHF 90 million (£78.4m) in fact.

Gauge changing ramp at Zweisimmen

So why do it? The GoldenPass route links the two World Heritage Site areas of the Jungfrau and the Lavaux Vineyard Terraces that line the northern slopes overlooking Lake Geneva. Even though the beauty of the journey between them rivals the better-known Glacier Express route, the idea of changing trains when encumbered with luggage has too often deterred both groups and independent travellers.

Leaving Montreux we immediately see why the Montreux-Oberland-Bernois Bahn (MOB) sees so much more potential in the GoldenPass route, a name that goes back to the world’s first narrow gauge Pullman train, introduced over the line in 1931. From the platform end, the line rears up and starts a fierce climb through Montreux’s suburbs, delightfully leavened with acres of vines between the houses.

The lake stretches away to Geneva in the west, with snow-dusted mountains in France flanking the southern shore. To the east is Villeneuve at the end of the lake, where Napoleon set up a base for his crossing of the Great St Bernard Pass.

Montreux, Switzerland - Michal Ludwiczak

The steep mountainside forces the train to climb through a series of disorienting horseshoe curves. Winding round the 15th-century stones of Château du Châtelard, the train reaches Les Avants where the views so captivated Noël Coward that he lived in a chalet here for the last 14 years of his life. The train finally turns away from lake views to twist up a valley of pine and beech woods to burrow into the 2.4km summit tunnel.

Time to look at the new train. The MOB wanted to offer higher levels of comfort, and the GoldenPass Express includes a Prestige class coach with heated and reclining leather seats that swivel so that you can always face the direction of travel. Large areas of glass beside and above the seats allow ‘more immersion in nature’, we’re told, and all the food served on board comes from the local areas, except the champagne. Even the caviar comes from the only sturgeon bred in Swiss spring water, in Frutigen.

The GoldenPass Express Prestige interior

Blinking into daylight, we emerge in a classic alpine valley of rock-strewn slopes, firs and isolated farms. The train slaloms down the mountainside to Montbovon before starting a gentler climb towards Gstaad, passing the famous 113-window chalet of 1754 in Rossinière. Hot-air balloons often dot the sky above Château d’Oex, a centre for the thrill of seeing the Alps from a wicker basket thanks to the village’s perfect microclimate.

The highest point on the line is reached by the climb from Gstaad, followed by another dizzying descent to Zweisimmen. Before we know it, we have been over the magical contraption that makes this new train possible. We hear and feel nothing. We get out to gaze at the complex steel device and admire the ingenuity of its designers. We lose the MOB locomotive and gain one from the Bern-Lötschberg-Simplon Bahn (BLS) which will propel us to Interlaken.

The Simmental was a gift to railway builders, with only a few points where the valley’s immense cliffs of rock squeeze river and railway into a gorge. Covered wooden bridges span the Simme as the railway criss-crosses the river to reach Spiez and a grandstand view over Lake Thun. The train descends to run right beside the lake along a stretch of railway considered so scenic that the first carriages built for it had longitudinal benches on two levels.

We glide into Interlaken Ost alongside trains that wind their way to 3,454m (11,332ft) and the highest station in Europe at Jungfraujoch, another Swiss dream fulfilled. A country acclaimed for its train journeys has raised the bar again.

Essentials

Four GoldenPass Express trains a day will travel the route in each direction, with journeys taking three hours and 15 minutes. Fares are as follows (Prestige/1st/2nd): Montreux–Interlaken £111/81/46; Montreux–Gstaad £70/40/23; Spiez–Montreux £103/73/42; Interlaken–Gstaad £84/54/30. Reservations are compulsory for Prestige class (£30) and recommended for 1st and 2nd (£17). See gpx.swiss and myswitzerland.com for more information.