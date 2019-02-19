WGC-Mexico: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka headline featured groupings

The PGA Tour released a list of four featured groupings Monday ahead of the upcoming World Golf Championship in Mexico.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka are a few golfers that will headline at the event, according to the PGA Tour.

Woods, who has won a record 18 World Golf Championships, will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer Thursday and Friday.

Mickelson is fresh off a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and will be joined by Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Fowler has the second most recent PGA Tour victory in the field, winning the Phoenix Open earlier this month. He will be paired with Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed.

Koepka, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, will play alongside Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy.

The World Golf Championships will kick off on Thursday and run through Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico.

Complete pairings and starting times for the full-field will be released Tuesday.