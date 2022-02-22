World Fuel Cells for Residential, Commercial and Military Power Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, General Electric, Sumitomo and Toshiba
Global Fuel Cells Market
The report covers fuel cells used specifically in stationary power generation and storage applications. Other applications include portable fuel cells and mobile units that can be used in automotive (not considered in the study).
Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends.
Key Highlights:
The global market for fuel cells should grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $24.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Fuel cells market for combined heat and power (CHP) segment should grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $14.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Fuel cells market for auxiliary power units (APU) segment should grow from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes:
An overview of the global market outlook for fuel cells for residential, commercial, and military power
Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with a projection of CAGR through 2026
Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market growth potential by type, end-use, application, and region
Coverage of history of fuel cells and hydrogen fuel industry, description of competitive technologies and insights into government initiatives to promote fuel cells
Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress of the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Company profiles of major players in the market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
Chapter 4 Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Fuel Cell Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Segment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Recent Developments in the Fuel Cell Industry
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
ACAL Energy Ltd.
Acumentrics Holding Corp.
Adelan UK Ltd.
AFC Energy
Alpps Fuel Cell Systems
Alstom Technology
Altergy
Ariston Holding N.V.
Babcock & Wilcox
Ballard Power Systems
Bloom Energy
Ceres Power
Clara Venture Labs
Cummins Inc.
DDI Energy
Delphi Automotive
Doosan Fuel Cell
Edison Electric Institute
Elcogen As
Energiened
Entwicklungs Und Vertriebsgesellschaft Brennstoffzelle
Fuelcell Energy
Fuel Cell Technologies
Fuji Electric
Future E Fuel Cell Solutions Gmbh
General Electric Co.
George Westinghouse Research And Technology Park
Global Resource Energy Inc.
Golden Energy Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.
Haldor Topsoe A/S/Topsoe Fuel Cell
Horizon Fuel Cells And Riversimple
H2 Power Tech
ITM Power
Intelligent Energy
Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc.
Linde BOC
Loganenergy Corp.
Meidensha Corp.
Meridian Energy Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
National Fuel Cell Research Center
Neah Power
Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology
Nexceris
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.
Ontario Power Generation Inc.
Palcan Fuel Cells Ltd.
Panasonic
Plug Power Inc.
Pohang Iron And Steel Co. (Posco)
Proton Motor Fuel Cell Gmbh
Reliant Energy Power Systems
Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.
Safcell
Shell Hydrogen
Siemens Power Generation Inc.
Smart Fuel Cell Ag (Sfc)
Solidpower
Sofcpower
Staxera Gmbh (Sunfire)
Sulzer Hexis Ag
Sumitomo Corp.
Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corp.
Toyota
Turkcell
Ultra Electronics Ami
United Technologies
Vaillant Gmbh
Versa Power Systems Inc.
Violet Fuel Cell Sticks
Wartsila Corp.
Watt Fuel Cell Corp.
Webasto Ag
Worldwide Energy Llc
Ztek Corp.
