World food prices fall from all-time high, easing for sixth month in a row

World food prices fell for the sixth straight month in September, United Nations data showed, receding from all-time highs reached earlier this year in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said its price index, which tracks the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, averaged 136.3 points in September, a 1.1 percent drop from August.

The index was nonetheless 5.5 percent higher than in September 2021.

The monthly decline was driven by a "sharp fall" in the prices of vegetable oils, FAO said. There were also moderate decreases in the prices of sugar, meat and dairy products.

The declines more than offset a rebound in cereal prices.

FAO said wheat prices jumped due to "heightened uncertainty" about the continuation beyond November of a UN-brokered deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea.

The deal lifted a Russian blockade that has raised fears of famine in nations reliant on grain from Ukraine, one of the world's breadbaskets.

(With newswires)



Read more on RFI



Read also:

Bread increases by 18 percent across EU as impact of war in Ukraine hits prices

Majority of world's food producers risk being cooked by climate change

Ukraine moves closer to resuming grain exports as UN-backed deal is agreed