World-first trial on mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid vaccines launched by Oxford University
A world-first trial investigating whether Covid-19 vaccines can be mixed has been launched in the UK, as figures show more than 10 million people have now received a jab.
The study, which has received £7 million in funding from the Government’s vaccine Taskforce, will initially look at mixing doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, as well as different intervals between doses.
But researchers at the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium (NISEC) said more vaccines will be added to the list as they get approved for use.
England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who is the senior responsible officer for the Com-Cov study, said that being able to mix vaccines would give the UK greater flexibility in future.
“Given the inevitable challenges of immunising large numbers of the population against Covid-19 and potential global supply constraints, there are definite advantages to having data that could support a more flexible immunisation programme, if needed and if approved by the medicines regulator,” said Professor Van-Tam.
“It is also even possible that by combining vaccines, the immune response could be enhanced giving even higher antibody levels that last longer; unless this is evaluated in a clinical trial we just won’t know.”
Initial results are expected to become available during the summer in time to inform policy on the use of booster vaccines among younger age groups.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “This is a hugely important clinical trial that will provide us with more vital evidence on the safety of these vaccines when used in different ways.
“Nothing will be approved for use more widely than the study, or as part of our vaccine deployment programme, until researchers and the regulator are absolutely confident the approach is safe and effective.”
On Wednesday Boris Johnson hailed the “colossal” effort by health workers in getting a first jab to more than 10 million people, nearly a fifth of the adult population, across the four nations.
It came as Professor Chris Whitty suggested the UK was “past the peak” of the current wave of the virus, and that cases should continue on a “downward slope” as long as people continue to follow the rules on social distancing.
However, Prof Whitty warned the pace of the vaccine rollout will inevitably slow as more people get their second jab.
At a Downing Street press conference he said suggestions all adults in the UK could get their first dose by the end of May and the second by the end of August were “very optimistic”.
However, despite Prof Whitty’s comments about the UK moving “past the peak”, the Prime Minister is continuing to resist calls from some Tory MPs to bring forward the planned re-opening of schools in England from March 8.
In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said schools will begin a phased reopening from February 22 while the Welsh Government is due to make a decision by the end of the week on whether to reopen schools after the February half-term.
But Mr Johnson said infection levels remained “forbiddingly high” and they did not want to be “forced into reverse”.
“We think this is the prudent and cautious approach. I think it is much better to stick to that,” he said.
Mr Johnson also said that Health Secretary Matt Hancock would be setting out further details on Thursday of the Government’s plans for quarantine hotels for travellers arriving in England.
Downing Street later made clear that no announcements on borders would be planned for the day.
Ministers have been under fire for failing to come forward with details as to when the scheme will come into effect, a week after it was first announced.
Additional reporting by PA Media.
