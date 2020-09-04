World Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Global Market Forecast 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides estimates of last year and a 10-year forecast of the consumption of fiber optic fusion splicer machines.

The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, Million)

Quantity (Number/Each)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each in Thousands)

The global fiber optic fusion splicer market is segmented into the following major application categories:

Telecommunications/Multimedia

Private Enterprise Networks

Cable TV/Multimedia

Military/Aerospace (Commercial and MIL-SPEC)

Specialty (intra-enclosure, test and measurement, rental units, harsh environment industrial, bio-photonics, sensors, laboratory, manufacturing/production of fiber optic components/devices, other applications, and non-specific uses)

This report provides our estimates and forecasts of the consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers, segmented into the following geographic regions:

North America

United States of America (USA)

Canada

Latin / South America

EMEA

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Asia Pacific

Greater China Region

Rest of Asia Pacific

The market data estimates and forecasts are also segmented by each of the following fusion splicer (machine) types:

Types of Fusion Splicers

Single Fiber

Bench Top: Core-to-Core Single Fiber

Bench Top: Fixed Cladding Alignment Single Fiber

Micro/Handheld: Core-to-Core Single Fiber

Micro/Handheld: Fixed Cladding Alignment Single Fiber

Multifiber (Ribbon/Ribbonized)

Bench Top

Micro/Handheld

Microsoft Excel-Data Base Structure

At each database level, the estimates and forecast for fusion splice machines is built from the bottom up, segmented by each machine type, arranged in a hierarchy, of the types of fusion splicers, and summed upward; and the fusion splice machine per use (application) is arranged in a hierarchy and summed upward. The estimates and forecast for each fusion splicer (machine) type in each country and/or region is in terms of quantity (unit/each), value (US$ Million) and average selling price

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Fusion Splicing Operation

2. Fiber Optic Fusion Splice Market Trends

2.1 Overview

2.2 Fusion Splicer Market Forecast, by Type

3. Application Market Forecast, by Region

3.1 Global Overview

3.2 North America

3.3 Latin/South America

3.4 Europe

3.5 Middle East

3.6 Africa

3.7 Asia Pacific

4. Competitive Environment

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Competitive Market Share Estimates

5. Market Research Methodology

6. Market Forecast Data Base - Excel File Explanation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Tutorial

Companies Mentioned



3SAE Technologies Inc.

AFL (Fujikura)

AITELONG

Aurora Optics Incorporated

Corning Incorporated (Corning Cable Systems)

Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom. Tech. Co., Ltd.

DVP O.E. Technology Company, Limited

Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd

Fiber Cable Solution Technology Co., Ltd

Fiber Instruments Sales Inc.

FiberFox Inc.

Furukawa/Fitel/OFS

GAO Tek Inc.

ILSINTECH (UCLSWIFT Company, Ltd.)

Inno Instrument Incorporated

Jilong Optical Communications Co.

Joinwit Optoelectronic Tech. Co., Ltd.

KomShine Technologies Limited

Nanjing Tianxingtong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Skycom Brand)

Nyfors Teknologi AB

Ruiyan (Shenzhen Ruiyan Communication Equipment Co Ltd)

ShinewayTech China

Shinho Fiber Communication Co., Ltd.

Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.

Star Informatics Pvt. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave

Sunma International Industry

Syoptek International Limited

Techwin (China) Industry Co., Ltd

Tempo Communications, Inc.

Tumtec - Guangdong TUMTEC Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Tuolima Network Technologies

Vytran LLC

Yamasaki Optical Technology

