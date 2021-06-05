World Environment Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

World Environment is celebrated all around the globe to spread awareness about our environment. It is celebrated every year by United Nation (UN) on 5 June.

The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974, and since then it is celebrated every year on 5 June.

The theme of World Environment Day 2021 is “Ecosystem Restoration”.

Every year different nations host official celebrations of World Environment Day. This year's host is Pakistan.

The main purpose behind this is to spread awareness about ecosystem restoration and work towards it. A healthy ecosystem will enhance our livelihoods, counteract climate change, and stop the collapse of biodiversity.

Collective efforts towards the betterment of the environment will bring a difference. In order to spread awareness about the same, we have curated a list of images, quotes and wishes for you to send to your loved ones on World Environment Day.

World Environment Day: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Posters

"“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”" - Leo Tolstoy

World Environment Day Quotes & Images

"“He that plants trees loves others beside himself.”" - Thomas Fuller

World Environment Day Quotes & Images

"“There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”" - Mother Teresa

Let us do our small bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.

Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day. Let us be responsible for our environment.

