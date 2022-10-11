World Environment Center Welcomes New Gold Medal Jury Members

World Environment Center
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / The World Environment Center's (WEC) is honored to have three new members join this unique group of sustainability leaders, which independently selects the recipient of the annual WEC Gold Medal Award for International Achievement in Sustainable Development winner each year. The jury represents leaders from academia, civil society, and the private sector.

The new WEC Jury Members:

  • Olufunmilayo "Funmi" Arewa - Shusterman Professor of Business and Transactional Law at Temple University - James E. Beasley School of Law, Philadelphia, USA

Olufunmilayo (Funmi) Arewa's major areas of scholarly research include business law, music, entrepreneurship, technology, copyright, film, and Africana studies.

Prior to becoming a law professor, Professor Arewa practiced law for nearly a decade, working in legal and business positions primarily in the entrepreneurial and technology startup arena, including law firms and companies in the Silicon Valley and New York. She also served as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of a venture capital firm in Boston. Before becoming a lawyer, she was a Visiting Lecturer at the Center for Afroamerican and African Studies (CAAS) at the University of Michigan and served as a Foreign Service Officer in the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. and Montevideo, Uruguay.

She received an M.A. and Ph.D. (Anthropology) from the University of California, Berkeley, an A.M. (Applied Economics) from the University of Michigan, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and an A.B. from Harvard College. In addition to writing about music, Professor Arewa has studied classical voice for many years.

  • Karen Fawcett - formerly Global CEO Retail, and Global Head Brand and Marketing for Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore

Karen Fawcett was formerly CEO Retail, Brand and Marketing for Standard Chartered Bank, which focused primarily on Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Her broad career across complex global businesses covers wholesale and retail banking, global strategy, technology transformation, and brand & marketing.

Ms. Fawcett holds several non-executive director positions, with a portfolio across financial services & digital transformation, education, and climate change mitigation. These positions are with the following entities: the LGT Private Bank Foundation Board; INSEAD; Temus Pte. Ltd.; Global Evergreening Alliance; and BetterTradeOff Pte. Ltd. And and Aegon's Supervisory Board.

Prior to her career in banking, Ms. Fawcett was a Partner at global management and information technology consultancy firm Booz, Allen & Hamilton, where she advised insurers, banks, and asset managers on a wide range of strategic, technological, and operational transformations.

  • Tim Mohin, Experienced Sustainability Leader, PA, USA

Tim Mohin is a globally recognized sustainability leader. He served as chief executive of the Global Reporting Initiative; he also held sustainability leadership roles with Intel, Apple, and AMD and worked on environmental policy within the U.S. Senate and Environmental Protection Agency. He is the author of Changing Business from the Inside Out: A Treehugger's Guide to Working in Corporations and a founder and former Chairman of the Responsible Business Alliance (formerly the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition). Currently, he is living in Pittsburgh, PA where he bikes with the N+1 cycling team and spends time with his grandchildren.

Glenn Prickett, WEC's President & CEO shared, "WEC is truly delighted to have access to such a well-respected group of leaders to help support our efforts as we work to advance sustainable development."

About the World Environment Center
WEC is an independent, global non-profit, non-advocacy organization that advances sustainable development through the business practices and operations of its member companies and in partnership with governments, multi-lateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, universities and other stakeholders. WEC's mission is to promote business and societal value by advancing solutions to sustainable development-related problems. It manages projects for companies across their global operations, builds executive level learning and competency in incorporating sustainable development principles across a number of business sectors, and recognizes performance excellence through an annual awards program. WEC is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with regional offices in China, El Salvador and Germany.

