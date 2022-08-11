World Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies & Market Report 2022-2030: Bottom-up Research of 313 Submarkets with Cumulative Market Value of $5.5 Trillion

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies & Markets - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 340-page report contains a thorough analysis of 8 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 313 markets. The cumulative 2022-2030 market would total $5.5 trillion.

This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the Energy Efficient Buildings market available today.

Buildings account for about 60% of the global electricity use and at least one-third of CO2 emissions. Improving the way electricity is consumed and reducing the overall amount of electricity consumption in buildings would significantly reduce energy costs to consumers and facilitate the transition to a decarbonized economy.

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What will the 2022-2030 market size be?

  • How do the COP26 & Corona affect the market?

  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

  • What drives customers to invest?

  • What are the technologies trends?

  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

  • How much are countries expected to invest in Energy Efficient Buildings?

Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors

  • Business opportunities

  • SWOT analysis

  • Competitive analysis

  • Business environment

  • The 2020-2030 market

  • Industry Value Chain

  • Financing & Loans

  • Governmental R&D Funding

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Report Key Assumptions

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Key Conclusions
2.3 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market Segmentation Vectors
2.4 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market - 2022-2030
2.4.1 Global Market by Technology - 2022-2030
2.4.2 Global Market by Revenue Source - 2022-2030
2.4.3 Global Market by Region - 2022-2030
2.4.4 Global Market by Country - 2022-2030

3 COP26 & COVID-19 Implications
3.1 COP26 Takeaway
3.2 COVID-19 Implications

4 The Industry Value Chain

5 Business Opportunities

6 Market Drivers

7 Market Inhibitors

8 SWOT Analysis
8.1 Strengths
8.2 Weaknesses
8.3 Opportunities
8.4 Threats

9 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies, Products & Services Markets - 2020-2030
9.1 Technology, Products & Services Markets Size
9.2 Technology Products & Services Markets Dynamics
9.3 Technology Products & Services Markets Share

10 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market - 2022-2030
10.1 CEO Takeaway
10.1.1 Summary
10.1.2 Heat Pump Technologies
10.1.3 Heat Pump Cost Performance
10.1.4 Legislation
10.2 Key Vendors
10.3 Global Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market - 2020-2030
10.3.1 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market Size
10.3.2 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market Dynamics
10.3.3 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market Share

11 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market - 2022-2030
11.1 CEO Takeaway
11.1.1 Summary
11.1.2 CSP Projects
11.1.3 CSP vs Solar PV
11.2 CSP Key Vendors
11.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market - 2020-2030
11.3.1 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size
11.3.2 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Dynamics
11.3.3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share

12 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market - 2022-2030
12.1 CEO Takeaway
12.1.1 Summary
12.1.2 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Applications
12.1.3 Geothermal Heat Pumps Heating and Cooling
12.1.4 Geothermal District Heating
12.1.5 Geothermal Heating Pump Price Competitiveness
12.2 Global Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market - 2020-2030
12.2.1 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market Size
12.2.2 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market Dynamics
12.2.3 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market Share

13 Direct Solar Water Heating Market - 2022-2030
13.1 CEO Takeaway
13.1.1 Summary
13.2 Key Vendors
13.3 Global Direct Solar Water Heating Market - 2020-2030
13.3.1 Direct Solar Water Heating Market Size
13.3.2 Direct Solar Water Heating Market Dynamics
13.3.3 Direct Solar Water Heating Market Share

14 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market - 2022-2030
14.1 CEO Takeaway
14.1.1 Summary
14.1.2 Example 1Thermoelectric Effect
14.1.3 Example 2: Reciprocating Compressors
14.1.4 Example 3: Energy Efficient HVAC Ducts
14.2 Key Vendors
14.3 Global Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market - 2020-2030
14.3.1 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market Size
14.3.2 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market Dynamics
14.3.3 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market Share

15 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market - 2022-2030
15.1 CEO Takeaway
15.1.1 Summary
15.2 Key Vendors
15.3 Global Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market - 2020-2030
15.3.1 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market Size
15.3.2 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market Dynamics
15.3.3 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market Share

16 Passive Green Buildings Market - 2022-2030
16.1 CEO Takeaway
16.1.1 Summary
16.1.2 Buildings GHG Emission & Energy Consumption

17. Key Vendors
17.1 Global Passive Green Buildings Market - 2020-2030
17.1.1 Passive Green Buildings Market Size
17.1.2 Passive Green Buildings Market Dynamics
17.1.3 Passive Green Buildings Market Share

18 Rooftop Solar PV Market - 2022-2030
18.1 CEO Takeaway
18.1.1 Summary
18.1.2 Solar Rooftop Technology
18.1.3 Solar Rooftop System Economics
18.1.4 Adoption Of Rooftop PV
18.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market - 2020-2030
18.2.1 Rooftop Solar PV Market Size
18.2.2 Rooftop Solar PV Market Dynamics
18.2.3 Rooftop Solar PV Market Share

REVENUE SOURCE MARKETS

19 Energy Efficient Buildings Market by Revenue Source - 2020-2030
19.1 Global Market - 2020-2030
19.2 Energy Efficient Buildings Market Dynamics - 2020-2030
19.3 Energy Efficient Buildings Market Share - 2020-2030

REGIONAL MARKETS

20 Regional Energy Efficient Buildings Markets - 2020-2030
20.1 Regional Markets - 2020-2030

Companies Mentioned

  • Altura Associates, Inc.

  • Azure Power

  • BSH Home Appliances

  • Carrier Corporation

  • Central Electronics

  • Chemtrols Solar

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Electrolux

  • Emmvee Solar Systems

  • Euro Multivision

  • Haier

  • IndoSolar

  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC

  • Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

  • Johnson Controls International plc

  • Jupiter Solar Power

  • Kingspan Group plc

  • Lanco Solar Private

  • LG

  • Magtor

  • Mahindra Solar One

  • Midea

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Moser Baer Photovoltaic

  • NetZero Buildings

  • NIBE Industrier AB

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation)

  • Rockwool Group

  • Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens AG

  • Solatube International Inc.

  • Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG

  • SunPower Corporation

  • The Glen Dimplex Group

  • Viessmann Group

  • Whirlpool

  • Xtratherm Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ey8gn


