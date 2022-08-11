World Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies & Market Report 2022-2030: Bottom-up Research of 313 Submarkets with Cumulative Market Value of $5.5 Trillion

Company Logo

The "Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies & Markets - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 340-page report contains a thorough analysis of 8 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 313 markets. The cumulative 2022-2030 market would total $5.5 trillion.

This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the Energy Efficient Buildings market available today.



Buildings account for about 60% of the global electricity use and at least one-third of CO2 emissions. Improving the way electricity is consumed and reducing the overall amount of electricity consumption in buildings would significantly reduce energy costs to consumers and facilitate the transition to a decarbonized economy.



Questions answered in this report include:

What will the 2022-2030 market size be?

How do the COP26 & Corona affect the market?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives customers to invest?

What are the technologies trends?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

How much are countries expected to invest in Energy Efficient Buildings?

Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2020-2030 market

Industry Value Chain

Financing & Loans

Governmental R&D Funding

Key Topics Covered:



1 The Report Key Assumptions



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Key Conclusions

2.3 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market Segmentation Vectors

2.4 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market - 2022-2030

2.4.1 Global Market by Technology - 2022-2030

2.4.2 Global Market by Revenue Source - 2022-2030

2.4.3 Global Market by Region - 2022-2030

2.4.4 Global Market by Country - 2022-2030



3 COP26 & COVID-19 Implications

3.1 COP26 Takeaway

3.2 COVID-19 Implications



4 The Industry Value Chain



5 Business Opportunities



6 Market Drivers



7 Market Inhibitors



8 SWOT Analysis

8.1 Strengths

8.2 Weaknesses

8.3 Opportunities

8.4 Threats



9 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Technologies, Products & Services Markets - 2020-2030

9.1 Technology, Products & Services Markets Size

9.2 Technology Products & Services Markets Dynamics

9.3 Technology Products & Services Markets Share



10 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market - 2022-2030

10.1 CEO Takeaway

10.1.1 Summary

10.1.2 Heat Pump Technologies

10.1.3 Heat Pump Cost Performance

10.1.4 Legislation

10.2 Key Vendors

10.3 Global Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market - 2020-2030

10.3.1 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market Size

10.3.2 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market Dynamics

10.3.3 Air Sourced Heat Pumps Market Share



11 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market - 2022-2030

11.1 CEO Takeaway

11.1.1 Summary

11.1.2 CSP Projects

11.1.3 CSP vs Solar PV

11.2 CSP Key Vendors

11.3 Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market - 2020-2030

11.3.1 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size

11.3.2 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Dynamics

11.3.3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share



12 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market - 2022-2030

12.1 CEO Takeaway

12.1.1 Summary

12.1.2 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Applications

12.1.3 Geothermal Heat Pumps Heating and Cooling

12.1.4 Geothermal District Heating

12.1.5 Geothermal Heating Pump Price Competitiveness

12.2 Global Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market - 2020-2030

12.2.1 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market Size

12.2.2 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market Dynamics

12.2.3 Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling Market Share



13 Direct Solar Water Heating Market - 2022-2030

13.1 CEO Takeaway

13.1.1 Summary

13.2 Key Vendors

13.3 Global Direct Solar Water Heating Market - 2020-2030

13.3.1 Direct Solar Water Heating Market Size

13.3.2 Direct Solar Water Heating Market Dynamics

13.3.3 Direct Solar Water Heating Market Share



14 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market - 2022-2030

14.1 CEO Takeaway

14.1.1 Summary

14.1.2 Example 1Thermoelectric Effect

14.1.3 Example 2: Reciprocating Compressors

14.1.4 Example 3: Energy Efficient HVAC Ducts

14.2 Key Vendors

14.3 Global Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market - 2020-2030

14.3.1 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market Size

14.3.2 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market Dynamics

14.3.3 Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR) Market Share



15 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market - 2022-2030

15.1 CEO Takeaway

15.1.1 Summary

15.2 Key Vendors

15.3 Global Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market - 2020-2030

15.3.1 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market Size

15.3.2 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market Dynamics

15.3.3 Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR) Market Share



16 Passive Green Buildings Market - 2022-2030

16.1 CEO Takeaway

16.1.1 Summary

16.1.2 Buildings GHG Emission & Energy Consumption



17. Key Vendors

17.1 Global Passive Green Buildings Market - 2020-2030

17.1.1 Passive Green Buildings Market Size

17.1.2 Passive Green Buildings Market Dynamics

17.1.3 Passive Green Buildings Market Share



18 Rooftop Solar PV Market - 2022-2030

18.1 CEO Takeaway

18.1.1 Summary

18.1.2 Solar Rooftop Technology

18.1.3 Solar Rooftop System Economics

18.1.4 Adoption Of Rooftop PV

18.2 Global Rooftop Solar PV Market - 2020-2030

18.2.1 Rooftop Solar PV Market Size

18.2.2 Rooftop Solar PV Market Dynamics

18.2.3 Rooftop Solar PV Market Share



REVENUE SOURCE MARKETS



19 Energy Efficient Buildings Market by Revenue Source - 2020-2030

19.1 Global Market - 2020-2030

19.2 Energy Efficient Buildings Market Dynamics - 2020-2030

19.3 Energy Efficient Buildings Market Share - 2020-2030



REGIONAL MARKETS



20 Regional Energy Efficient Buildings Markets - 2020-2030

20.1 Regional Markets - 2020-2030



Companies Mentioned

Altura Associates, Inc.

Azure Power

BSH Home Appliances

Carrier Corporation

Central Electronics

Chemtrols Solar

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Electrolux

Emmvee Solar Systems

Euro Multivision

Haier

IndoSolar

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Johnson Controls International plc

Jupiter Solar Power

Kingspan Group plc

Lanco Solar Private

LG

Magtor

Mahindra Solar One

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Moser Baer Photovoltaic

NetZero Buildings

NIBE Industrier AB

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation)

Rockwool Group

Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Solatube International Inc.

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG

SunPower Corporation

The Glen Dimplex Group

Viessmann Group

Whirlpool

Xtratherm Limited

