World Encyclopedia of Environmental History 2023: The 1st Stop for Undergraduate and Graduate Cultural Ecology and Physical Geography Research Projects

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Encyclopedia of Environmental History 2nd Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the relationship between man and nature has been a constant feature of the human situation, the human impact on the environment has only recently because a topic of general interest to scholars and professionals in disciples across the board.

Environmental history should be of great interest to anyone concerned with our present global environmental dilemmas

The Encyclopaedia of Environmental History is a worthwhile investment for those needing a scholarly reference source on this timely topic as no other works provide comparable breadth and authoritative coverage.

It is recommended for academic, public, and special libraries

Written by a team of international experts, provides not only broad historical coverage on how human beliefs and actions have altered the natural world, but also covers the latest developments in the field. An analysis of natural phenomena and events and their impact on human societies is also included.

The environmental history of all countries is a key feature of the Encyclopaedia

With hundreds of articles, this fascinating set will prove a definitive reference source on environmental change over the course of human history, across cultures and in the modern world. This important new work belongs in any collection serving world history, ecology, environmental studies, geography or environmental science programs.

From 'acid rain' to 'zoos', the Encyclopaedia of Environmental History attempts to chronicle the human impact upon the 'natural' world (and vice versa) from prehistory to the present. It does this through over hundreds of entries, ranging from geographical regions to animals and plants, environmental problems, and prominent figures in the history of environmental conservation.

This collection will be a valuable first stop for undergraduate and graduate cultural ecology and physical geography research projects. The entries are concise, usually between one and five pages, and each concludes with a 'further reading' section.

Well written, no other single works provides such authoritative coverage of Environmental History! It is an impressively crafted reference work.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r11z2a

