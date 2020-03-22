World of eNASCAR: Kligerman, Posocco preview iRacing Pro Invitational Series

With NASCAR sidelined until May as the nation continues the fight against the novel coronavirus, the focus has shifted to esports and, specifically, Sunday’s debut of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

The Dixie Vodka 150 will kick off the first simulation exhibition race of the series Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET from virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (TV: FS1).

Get yourself primed and ready for the festivities with the below video, as Evan Posocco and Parker Kligerman get you caught up on all the races and events throughout the eNASCAR world, including last week’s Replacements 100 and what to expect for the iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

