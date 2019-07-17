World Emoji Day quiz: Can you work out these sports related emojis?

Lee Jarvis
Yahoo Sport UK

17th July marks World Emoji Day, and what better way to spend it than trying to decipher these sports related emojis.

All ten are related to sports stars, competitions and terminology from the sporting world over the last few weeks, can you work them all out?

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the answers!

Answers:

  • Antoine Griezmann

  • Jofra Archer

  • Women’s World Cup

  • Joey Barton

  • Super over

  • Lucy Bronze

  • Megan Rapinoe

  • Jonny Bairstow

  • Lewis Hamilton

  • Neymar

