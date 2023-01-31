World e-Commerce in the Mattress Industry Report 2022: Focus on Key Countries - USA, Canada, China, India, South Korea, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce in the Mattress Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Research Report E-commerce in the mattress industry offers a detailed analysis of the online mattress market with a particular focus on three world areas: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The study analyses the largest retail mattress markets, estimating the current incidence of online mattress sales in key countries (the USA, Canada, China, India, South Korea, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain), the e-commerce mattress sales of the leading retailers (e-tailers, brick-and-mortar retailers, online mattress companies and mattress manufacturers) and providing company profiles highlighting their activity and performance in this sector.

Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales are provided for the time series 2019-2022* (*preliminary) by country/region.

E-COMMERCE BUSINESS MODELS.

The report identifies the leading online retailers involved in mattress sales by business model:

  • E-tailers (pure e-commerce companies)

  • Brick and Click companies (dealers with physical stores and web-store)

  • Non-furniture specialists' chains (large multichannel dealers selling furniture, homewares, accessories, home improvement, lighting fixtures, and electronics).

  • Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer companies selling online via their own web platform or through e-tailers)

  • Mattress manufacturers selling online via own website

FEATURES OF THE ONLINE MATTRESS BUSINESS AND ORGANIZATION

The most important peculiarities of the e-commerce business in the mattress industry, including services (delivery and logistic issues, payment methods, return strategies), product features (bed-in-a-box, one-size-fits-all mattresses) and the role of industry suppliers.

ECOMMERCE IN THE MATTRESS INDUSTRY. THE LARGEST MARKETS

The report focuses on three world areas, North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, and India).

For each considered geographical area and country the report provides: Retail and e-commerce sales (sector overview of economic and e-commerce indicators enriching the analysis) and E-commerce mattress sales (mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales by country) up to 2022.

COMPETITION AND PROFILES OF THE LEADING COMPANIES IN THE ONLINE MATTRESS MARKET

Online mattress sales by distribution channels and by leading retailers in Europe, the US, Canada, and the Asia Pacific.

The study also profiles the leading retailers and manufacturers operating in the online mattress market, highlighting their e-commerce activity and financial performance.

For the online mattress companies, it describes the most important supply features (number of trial nights, years of warranty, price of a twin mattress, in-home-delivery, and setup) and distribution strategy (presence of physical stores) and profiles of leading online mattress companies by country.

As regards mattress manufacturers selling online, leading players for each considered country are provided, together with information about their online activity.

SURVEY RESULTS: GLOBAL E-COMMERCE MATTRESS MARKET

The Report E-commerce in the mattress industry was also carried out through direct interviews with leading mattress manufacturers and retailers operating in the e-commerce mattress business and an online survey launched in September 2022, addressed to global retailers and manufacturers involved in the mattress industry.

Topics:

  • E-commerce activity and Location

  • Incidence of e-commerce sales on mattress sales

  • Delivery and type of mattresses

  • E-commerce mattress sales by sales channels

  • The top promising markets for e-commerce mattress sales

  • The most important services offered for e-commerce mattress sales

  • Share of mattresses returned back

  • Expected sales variation in 2022 over 2021 for online and total sales

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION: Data gathering, terminology, processing methodology and sample of companies

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: E-commerce in the mattress industry performances and market peculiarities, companies insights for the first half of 2022

1. E-COMMERCE IN THE MATTRESS MARKET: An overview of the world mattress market
1.1. An overview of the world mattress market: mattress consumption and consumption by country. International trade of mattresses
1.2. E-commerce in the mattress market: Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales by country/region; Share of e-commerce mattress sales
1.3. Models of e-commerce business

  • E-tailers (pure e-commerce retailers)

  • Brick-and-Click companies (dealers with physical stores and webstore)

  • Non-furniture specialist chains

  • Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer)

  • Mattress manufactures selling online via their own website

2. FEATURES OF THE ONLINE MATTRESS BUSINESS
2.1. The business evolution and organisation

  • Delivery options

  • Services and return strategies

  • Bed-in-a-box

  • The role of industry suppliers

  • One-size-fits-all mattresses and related bedding products

  • Payment methods

3. E-COMMERCE MATTRESS MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA
3.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

  • United States. E-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales

  • United States and Canada: Macroeconomic and e-commerce indicators

3.2. E-commerce mattress sales in the USA and Canada
3.3. Competition: online mattress sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies and online mattress sales by leading retailers in the USA and Canada
3.4. E-commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)
3.5. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer): Supply features comparison of the Leading online mattress companies and Price for a twin mattress in a sample of online mattress companies
3.6. Mattress manufacturers selling online

4. E-COMMERCE MATTRESS MARKET IN EUROPE: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK
4.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

  • Europe. Economic and E-commerce Indicators

  • France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom: e-commerce indicators

4.2. E-commerce mattress sales in Europe

  • Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom

4.3. Competition: online mattress sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies and online mattress sales by leading retailers in Europe
4.4. E-commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)
4.5. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer): Supply features comparison of the Leading online mattress companies and Price for a twin mattress in a sample of online mattress companies
4.6. Mattress manufacturers selling online

5. E-COMMERCE MATTRESS MARKET IN ASIA PACIFIC: China, India and South Korea
5.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

  • Asia Pacific: China, India and South Korea. Economic and E-commerce Indicators

5.2. E-commerce mattress sales in Asia Pacific

  • Mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales in China, India, South Korea

5.3. E-commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)

  • E-commerce retailers selling mattresses in Asia Pacific: China, India, South Korea

5.4. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer)
5.5. Mattress manufacturers selling online

6. ANNEX: Results of the survey on the Global e-commerce mattress market
6.1. Survey results: Global e-commerce mattress market

  • E-commerce activity

  • Location

  • Incidence of e-commerce sales on mattress sales

  • Shipments and types of mattresses

  • E-commerce mattress sales by sales channels

  • Top 5 promising markets for e-commerce mattress sales

  • Services offered for e-commerce mattress sales

  • Share of mattresses returned back

  • Expected sales variation in 2022 over 2021 for online and total sales

7. MENTIONED COMPANIES

  • List of mentioned companies selling mattresses online: country, retailing format, activity, website

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amazon

  • bett1

  • Casper

  • Emma

  • IKEA

  • JD.com

  • Kurlon

  • Mattress Firm

  • Mlily

  • Nectar Sleep-Resident

  • Otto

  • Pepperfry

  • Purple

  • Simba

  • Saatva

  • Serta Simmons

  • Simba Sleep

  • Simmons

  • Suning

  • Taobao

  • Tmall

  • Tuft&Needle

  • Wayfair

  • Zinus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1osvko-commerce-in-the?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

