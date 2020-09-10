World Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market Analysis 2020-2030

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for players offering services for repurposing/repositioning/reprofiling of drug candidates. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various service providers engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the drug repurposing service providers market. Based on various important parameters, such as projected rise in the overall pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, drug discovery costs, and outsourcing profile, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of repurposing approach (disease centric, target-centric and drug-centric), [B] therapeutic area (same therapeutic area and different therapeutic area), [C] type of drug molecule (biologic and small molecule), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth. In addition, the report discusses the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the global drug repurposing service providers market, along with providing details related to the future market opportunity for players engaged in this domain.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and inputs from primary research. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering drug repurposing services?

What kind of initiatives have been undertaken by big pharma players related to drug repurposing?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What is the role of non-profit organizations and academic players in this domain?

What are the potential cost benefits of drug repurposing, compared to the traditional drug development process?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How has the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely impacted the demand for drug repurposing?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE



5. ROLE OF NON-PROFIT/ACADEMIC ORGANIZATIONS



6. COMPANY PROFILES



7. PARTNERSHIPS



8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES



9. CASE STUDY: DISCONTINUED DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS



10. COST SAVING ANALYSIS



11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



12. COVID-19 IMPACT ON DRUG REPURPOSING SERVICE PROVIDERS MARKET



13. RECENT ADVANCEMENTS AND TRENDS IN OUTSOURCING OF DRUG REPURPOSING



14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS



15. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF POTENTIAL DRUG-INDICATION CANDIDATES FOR DRUG REPURPOSING



16. APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA

Companies Mentioned



3BIGS

IIT Kharagpur

AbbVie

Abiomics Europe

Actto Pharma

AI VIVO

Ampel Biosolutions

Anaxomics

Anticancer Fund

Apodd

Ariel University

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Auxilis Pharma

Avivia

Bayer

BayPoint Biosystems

BenevolentAI

Bill & Melinda Gates

Biovista

Bioxcel

BioXplor

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bright Focus Foundation

Cardiomedex

Carnegie Mellon University

ChemBio Discovery Solutions

Chordoma Foundation

Eli Lilly

Empiric Logic

espeRare

Euretos

Eurofins

Evotec

Excelra

FindaCure

Fios Genomics

Fraxa

Galactica Biotech

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genome Biologics

Gilead Sciences

GlobalCures

Green Pharma

GSK

GVK BIO

Harrington Discovery Institute

Hartwig Medical Foundation

Healx

Helomics

Hybrigenics Services

IBM

Innoplexus

Innovate UK

Insiliance

Intomics

Iris Pharma

Jeeva Informatics

Johns Hopkins University

Keio University

Lantern Pharma

LEA

Linguamatics

McGill University

Plebiotic

Protavio

Purdue University

Purposeful

Qrativ

RASA Life Science Informatics

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Rediscovery Life Sciences

Reinvent Pharma

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Roche

Safan Bioinformatics

Sanofi

Selleck Chemical

Shake it up

Signia Therapuetics

Sistemic

Smart Pharma

SmartLigs

Socium

SOM Biotech

Stagen

Standigm

Syngene

SystaMedic

Therametrics

Therasis

Tovem

TranScientae

Transmed

