'Literally waiting for a missile to come': What life is like in Ukraine as Russia invades

The situation between Russia and Ukraine has been volatile for some time, and it continues to escalate, with the White House has labeled a Russian invasion and responding with sanctions, and Ukraine urging its citizens to leave Russia.

What happens next could define the region and global foreign policy for generations and kickstart American involvement.

It also could reshape the lives of millions of people living in Ukraine. USA TODAY Opinion is sharing stories of those living through this conflict.

'Doomed optimism'

Feb. 23

Romeo Kokriatski is a New Yorker who returned to his native Ukraine after the Euromaidan. He is a journalist and the co-host and founder of the independent podcast Ukraine Without Hype. Follow him at @VagrantJourno.

"What’s the right way to cope with the creeping realization that everything you love, you hold dear, maybe laid to waste by bombs and artillery fire overnight? Ukrainians have dealt with the possibility in their own way – calm, mostly, a sense of 'doomed optimism,' as one commentator put it.

Now that Putin has all but declared war against Ukraine – and Ukrainians are holding their breath to see if he takes that further step – the mood has begun to shift, even if slightly. While life continues normally – shopping, work, cafes – conversations revolve entirely around the war, whether or not Putin will truly attack Kyiv."

'Impatient for this to be over'

Feb. 23

Joe Lindsley is editor of LvivNow.com and LvivLab.com in Ukraine

If anything, a good number of Ukrainians are impatient for this to be over, even if they have to fight, because the longer the fake war of threats drags out the more it harms Ukraine’s reputation, business and tourism prospects. Read more: 'This is our country'

Why have things changed so rapidly?

Feb. 22

The author of this entry, who is originally from Donetsk and now lives elsewhere in Ukraine, is not being named. The person fears for the safety of family members.

Story continues

"I spent happy childhood years and had a lighthearted adolescence in my hometown of Donetsk, Ukraine. Back then, I had no intention of leaving the city where I was born. But that choice was made for me, as I am a Ukrainian citizen. I couldn't stay in an occupied territory when the war started in 2014. I witnessed many scary episodes while I was leaving the city and returning to visit friends and family members who couldn't leave.

What happens next?: Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Sanctions are in place.

Every day, I was waking up with the hope that maybe today was the day when I could finally pack and return home. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen, and due to Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk's self-proclaimed independence as people's republics, I don't think it will.

My family and friends in Donetsk are shocked and can't predict what will happen even in the next few hours. They are staying at their houses and not taking any extra risks. They know local media has celebrated the Russian support, and local authorities have made men join the military separatists, so it's extremely unsafe for men to walk outside. They are puzzled about why everything started changing so rapidly after eight years.

The situation is changing quite rapidly. The least we can do right now is not panic and hope for the better. But it feels like the last chances of internally displaced Ukrainian citizens like me have been missed."

'People are scared and concerned'

Photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 22, of the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine

Feb. 22

Dr. Roman Sheremeta is an associate professor of economics at Case Western Reserve University and the founder of the soon-to-open American University in Kyiv. He offered thoughts on Tuesday just before President Joe Biden announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia.

"I recently moved to Kyiv from the United States to lead American University Kyiv (AUK) as a founding rector. At the time of my decision, I did not expect that Ukraine would be on the brink of war with Russia.

People are scared and concerned about what will happen tomorrow. By entering eastern Ukraine, Russia officially became the aggressor and declared war on Ukraine. They have deceived the whole world and the world does not seem to care enough.

People are afraid because Russia completely disregarded all international agreements, including the Minsk agreements. One of my faculty who is planning to relocate to Kyiv from eastern Ukraine wrote to me today: 'I was literally waiting for a missile to come. Thirty-seven kilometers from the border is kind of scary. Anyways, I am ready to go on. No matter what.' ”

What life in Ukraine has been like?

Iryna Manzholenko is a resident of Kyiv, Ukraine, who works as a military interpreter.

Feb. 2

Iryna Manzholenko works as a military interpreter. She wrote in early February about living in Kyiv as tensions started to escalate in the region.

"The more I started digging into the situation, the more my concerns grew. The rate of escalation on the border seemed to be so steady that I started wondering whether it may be more than just an intimidation game. And it kept piling on: military friends talking about possible directions of invasion, American exchange students and friends putting their plans in Ukraine on hold and moving out of the country, videos about preparation for possible military actions, and international friends wondering whether I was OK and asking about my backup plan.

Backup plan? Why would I have one of those?

Then I gave it a second thought and began to work out when and how I would react.

But I do not plan to leave my country."

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia invades Ukraine: These are the people living there