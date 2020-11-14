World Diabetes Day: Here’s why you should have green tea if you have Type 2 Diabetes

We already know how drinking green tea regularly can be beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart, slowing down the growth of cancerous cells and reducing the extra flab.

But, does the hot beverage also have a medicinal advantage for those who are suffering from Type 2 Diabetes? Turns out, it has.

What does science say about this?

Type 2 diabetes - the most common form of diabetes - is caused by several factors, including lifestyle factors and genes. One is more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, if the individual isn’t physically active and is overweight or obese. Extra weight sometimes causes insulin resistance and is common in people with Type 2 diabetes.

It has been proven that Green Tea helps to reduce weight and can also keep blood sugar under check. Even Sandra Arevalo, MPH, RDN, a certified diabetes educator and spokesperson for the American Association of Diabetes Educators, says that when you lose weight, you increase your insulin sensitivity and will have a lower blood sugar level.

Dr M Wasim Ghori, a Consultant Diabetologist and currently the Medical Director for a chain of Specialty Clinics in Mumbai, and Director for Healthcare at Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO) says, “Green Tea is a rich source of antioxidants and is loaded with several healthy components which help in regulating blood sugar levels. A growing body of research shows how drinking green tea not only helps people prevent the onset of diabetes but is also good if they are already diagnosed with diabetes. Studies have shown that those drinking green tea were up to 33% less likely to develop Type 2 form of diabetes.”

Why Green Tea?

All types of tea, except herbal tea, are brewed from the dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis bush.The level of oxidation of the leaves determines the type of tea.Green tea is made from unoxidised leaves and is one of the less processed types of tea. It therefore contains the most antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols.

Polyphenols have anti-diabetic properties.They help to reduce oxidative stress and widens the arteries, decreasing blood pressure, prevents clotting and reduces cholesterol. All these activities reduce the risk of heart disease which is elevated in people with diabetes. Polyphenols also help in cell restoration and saves the body from cell damage.

