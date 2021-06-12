World Day Against Child Labour 2021: History, Theme & Slogans

World Day Against Child Labour is observed every year on 12 June. The days is marked to spread awareness about the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

As per United Nations (UN), today, throughout the world, around 218 million children work, many full-time. More than half of them are exposed to the worst forms of child labour such as work in hazardous environments, slavery, or other forms of forced labour, illicit activities including drug trafficking and prostitution, as well as involvement in armed conflict.

In order to solve this problem, governments, work organizations, civil society needs to come together and make collaborative efforts.

World Day Against Child Labour: History

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launch the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002. It was launched to spread global awareness about the child labour and how can we work towards eliminating it.

World Day Against Child Labour 2021: Theme

This year the theme of World Day Against Child Labour is 'Act now: end child labour!' A “Week of Action” will be launched this month, which will mark the release of new global estimates on child labour. The activities carried out during this week will be an opportunity for ILO partners to showcase progress in carrying out their “2021 Action Pledges.”

World Day Against Child Labour: Slogans

Every time child labour is practised, an innocent childhood has vanished

Say no to child labour, yes to education

There is no reason, there is no excuse, Child labour is Child Abuse

Education is their birth right. End child labour

For a better Nation, Stop Child Exploitation

