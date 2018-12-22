World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price crashes out after shock defeat to Nathan Aspinall

Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship after surrendering a two-set lead in his shock defeat to Nathan Aspinall.

World number six Price had a dart to win the match in the third set but missed bull as the momentum shifted in Aspinall’s favour.

Aspinall, roared on by the Alexandra Palace crowd, punished the Welshman in sensational style, producing one of the finest performances of his career to win six of the final seven legs.

Kyle Anderson, who beat Noel Malicdem earlier on Friday, awaits Aspinall in the last 32, with the fourth quarter of the draw wide open following the early departures of Peter Wright, Price, and Ian White.

“I can’t describe the way I’m feeling now,” Aspinall told Sky Sports.

“The crowd played a massive part – I’m not stupid – they got on his back. He does that to himself, to be fair

“I’m so, so happy. It’s unreal. At 2-0 down, I still believed in myself. Now, hopefully, I can go deep in the competition.”

Price’s surprise exit came after 11th seed White was knocked out in similar circumstances in a dramatic encounter with Devon Petersen.

South African number one Petersen appeared on course for a resounding defeat after losing six of the opening seven legs.

But he dug in against his English opponent, roaring back to take the contest to a decider during which he checked out on 125 and then 113 to win 5-3 in the set and 3-2 overall.

“That meant so much, so much emotion,” said Petersen.

Benito Van De Pas survived match dart before edging past Jim Long 3-2 in a tense tie-break with a 150 finish.

‘Big Ben’ had three darts to claim a 3-1 triumph but could not hit his doubles, before qualifier Long missed double 20 to snatch victory after moving 3-2 ahead in the decider.

Benito Van De Pas takes on Toni Alcinas in the third round (Getty)

Dutch thrower Van De Pas hit double eight to level the scores before finishing off in style to set up a third-round encounter with Spain’s Toni Alcinas.

Elsewhere, Keegan Brown and Dimitri Van den Bergh also upset seeds.

Brown knocked out the 24th-ranked Jelle Klaasen 3-1 and will next face James Wade.

Belgian Van den Bergh, meanwhile, averaged 104.45 and threw eight maximums to see off 15th seed Jonny Clayton 3-1 and set up a meeting with Luke Humphries.

Earlier, Australian Anderson was pushed all the way by Filipino player Malicdem before progressing 3-1.

John Henderson defeated Gabriel Clemens 3-2, hitting 120 to triumph and set up a tie against 10th seed Michael Smith.

Steve West defeated Richard North 3-1, taking the first and second sets before finishing things off in the fourth after North had pulled one back.

