World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock edged out by Steve Beaton in opening round at Alexandra Palace

Fallon Sherrock lost in the first round at the 2021/22 World Darts Championship (Getty Images)

Fallon Sherrock’s hopes of a repeat of her World Darts Championship heroics from two years ago were dashed by Steve Beaton in the opening round on Sunday night.

Sherrock, who became the first female match winner at the Worlds back in 2019 en route to the third round, pushed her 57-year-old opponent close before being edged out 3-2.

With the crowd on her side, she raced into a 2-0 lead in the opening set only for Beaton to seal checkouts of 126 and 99 to level the contest before taking that opening set.

The contest ebbed and flowed as Sherrock took set two but Beaton looked in danger of running away with the tie as he won the third set 3-0.

But with the crowd booing Beaton for much of the night in what was a record 31st consecutive World Championship appearance, she set up a decider by winning set four 3-0.

Sherrock had the chance to force a last-leg shootout before Beaton landed a double 16 for a winning checkout of 68.

Steve Beaton is appearing at his 31st successive World Darts Championship (Getty Images)

“Steve played well, I can’t complain,” said Sherrock. “I wasn’t confident in the way that my darts were going in the board. I showed what I can do in patches but fell short in the end.

“Every game I’m behind I will always fight back. Sometimes I don’t make it, sometimes I do.”

Beaton, who now meets Kim Huybrechts in the second round, said: “That was one of the hardest games I’ve ever had to deal with and I’ve had some really hard games through the years.

“Fallon played really well, she didn’t let me go at all. She’s just relentless. I started off well but then I let it slip and I thought she was going to get me.

“I didn’t want a last-leg decider so I was relieved that I put in a decent leg to win it. These are the games you want to play in. I still love the game and I’m getting paid to do something I enjoy.”

Sherrock has set her sights on qualifying school and winning her PDC Tour card outright.