World Darts Championship: Who is through, latest tournament odds, schedule and preview

The 2022 World Darts Championship is well underway, with just a couple of days until the tournaments breaks for Christmas.

Gerwyn Price came out on top last year, beating Gary Anderson in a final that was played with no spectators in attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For now, fans are still flocking to Alexandra Palace to provide the atmosphere that players and those watching at home have become so accustomed to.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament and what has happened so far.

When does the World Darts Championship finish?

The tournament got underway this week on Wednesday, December 15, at Ally Pally.

On the opening night, Price got his title defence off to a winning start while Michael van Gerwen has also since booked his placed in the third round.

Much to the delight of fans both in attendance and watching at home, there have already been two nine-darters. Willie Borland produced one of the great moments in the tournament’s history, producing a nine-darter in the final leg of the match to win his first-round clash.

The very next day, Darius Labanauskas also produced the perfect leg, those his effort came in a losing cause.

The second-round matches have all now be completed, with the tournament taking a break for a few days over Christmas.

It returns on Monday, December 27, and the action will then run through into 2022. The quarter-finals will take place on New Year’s Day, with the semi-finals the following day and the final taking place on Monday, January 3.

How can I watch the World Darts Championship?

TV channel: The tournament is being covered live in full on Sky Sports. Both the afternoon and evening sessions will be shown on Sky Sports Arena, with several sessions also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.

World Darts Championship latest odds:

Gerwyn Price 10/3

Michael van Gerwen 4/1

Jonny Clayton 13/2

Peter Wright 15/2

Michael Smith 18/1

Rob Cross 20/1

Joe Cullen 22/1

Jose De Sousa 22/1

Gary Anderson 22/1

Ryan Searle 25/1

Odds via Betfair.

Who is playing at the World Darts Championship?

Quarter One:

Gerwyn Price is favourite to win the tournament once again, so he is certainly expected to come through his quarter of the draw.

A potential third-round match against Fallon Sherrock will not materialise, after Steve Beaton got the better of her in the first-round. He will face Kim Huybrechts instead.

Third-round matches:

Gerwyn Price vs Kim Huybrechts

Ross Smith vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Jonny Clayton vs Gabriel Clemens

Michael Smith vs Willie O’Connor

Quarter Two:

James Wade may be the top seed in the second quarter, but he has not made it past the fourth-round here since 2017 and it looks to be an incredibly open section of the draw.

He won his opening match of the tournament though, and the early exits of both Dimitri Van den Bergh and Krzysztof Ratajski have helped his cause.

Third-round matches:

James Wade vs Vincent Van der Voort

Joe Cullen vs Martijn Kleermaker

Florian Hempel vs Raymond Smith

Steve Lennon vs Mervyn King

Quarter Three:

Peter Wright won this tournament in 2020, and may now be better placed to make a run at the trophy without the pressure of being defending champion. He got off to the perfect start.

Nathan Aspinall has reached the semi-finals here in two of the last three years though, while Ryan Searle could prove to be a difficult fourth-round opponent for Wright.

Third-round matches:

Peter Wright vs Damon Heta

Ryan Searle vs Danny Noppert

Jose De Sousa vs Alan Soutar

Nathan Aspinall vs Callan Rydz

Quarter Four:

Michael van Gerwen, a three-time winner of the World Darts Championship, is yet to win a major title in 2021. The Dutchman has made it to at least the quarter-finals at Ally Pally in eight of the last nine years though, and could well add to that record after he beat Chas Barstow.

It’s a quarter of the draw full of big names who have enjoyed deep runs here in the past, with Gary Anderson already through. Rob Cross lost the first set but found his form to send Raymond van Barneveld home.

Third-round matches: