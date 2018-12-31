World Darts Championship 2019: Gary Anderson apologises after semi-final ‘ass-whooping’ from Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson apologised for the “ass-whooping” he received at the hands of Michael van Gerwen after losing their World Darts Championship semi-final 6-1.

Van Gerwen produced a sensational performance, racing into a 5-0 lead against an out-of-sorts Anderson to set up a final against Michael Smith, who beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3.

Anderson, a two-time winner of the world title, also praised Smith and Aspinall as he signed off from the tournament.

He tweeted: “Sorry guys just got an ass whooping from @MvG180 [🙈] Best of luck to both boys in the final. Also what a game between @NathanAspi & @BullyBoy180 outstanding game what a future they both have. Happy new year thanks for all your support!”

Not surprisingly, Van Gerwen was thrilled with his performance, telling Sky Sports: “I think I played really well, especially early doors. Gary couldn’t find his form in the beginning and I took advantage of that. I didn’t give him any time to breathe in this game. After the 5-0 I was getting confident.”

The Dutchman will start the final as favourite against first-timer Smith as he looks to close out his third world crown.