World of Dance Performer Pleads for Help After His Father Goes Missing in Snow Storm

Search efforts are underway to find Gab Song, a 73-year-old man who never returned home following a solo hike in California on Tuesday.

The missing hiker's son, Mike Song — a co-founder of dance crew The Kinjaz, which has been featured on NBC's World of Dance and MTV's America's Best Dance Crew — posted a public plea on social media Wednesday.

"My Dad went on a hike by himself at Mt Pinos yesterday (during that random snow storm in SoCal), but never came back last night," he wrote on social media. "We're trying to get any info, anyone who might have seen him hiking, any tips that can help search & rescue find him."

"My pops has high blood pressure and doesn't have his meds with him. Tonight would be the 2nd night he remains missing in the mountains," Mike continued. "Any help might save our Dad's life."

Search efforts have been underway since Wednesday in the Mount Pinos area, which received 6 to 8 inches of snow during the winter storm, officials with the Kern County Sheriff's Office told KTLA.

Following a brief pause on Wednesday night, search crews resumed activity early Thursday morning, reported NBC Los Angeles.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLe's request for comment.

Gab Song

Mike Song/Instagram Gab Song

Family members said that although Gab Song is an experienced hiker, he was not dressed for the sudden winter weather, according to WABC.

"By the time it was 10 p.m., [we] started getting worried — really worried," Mike told the outlet, noting that a major source of concern was "knowing that the temperatures are going to be in the teens."

Mike still hopes his father will be found okay, and that they "can laugh about a crazy, random snowstorm that caught him by surprise and how he weathered it through," he told NBC Los Angeles.