World Cup's returning stars: Who hit the ground running and who looks broken?

Thom Gibbs
·8 min read
Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka shoots and scores his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium - World Cup's returning stars: Who hit the ground running and who looks broken? - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images
Brentford 2 Tottenham Hotspurs 2

David Raya, Brentford and Spain

Extremely quiet first half, but could have done little more to stop Harry Kane’s fantastic header to get Tottenham’s first goal. Similarly not at fault for the second goal as Dejan Kulusevski converted from an unchallenged position.

Christian Norgaard, Brentford and Denmark

Provided the crucial flick on from Bryan Mbeumo’s cross that tipped the ball into Ivan Toney’s path for Brentford’s second. His side are a significantly better team when he is in form, as this match showed.

Mathias Jensen, Brentford and Denmark

Imperios in midfield and had the courage to try a long-range effort that drew the deflection off Clement Lenglet that set-up Vitaly Janelt’s opener.

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford and Cameroon

Did a lot well including playing an important role in the lead up to Toney’s goal, but all of his hard work was undone with a candidate for the worst dive of the Premier League season - and he was suitably embarrassed as he burrowed his head into the turf.

Saman Ghoddos, Brentford and Iran

Replaced Jensen as a second-half substitute, but achieved little of note in his 27 minutes on the field.

Eric Dier, Tottenham and England

At the centre of Spurs’ defence but was at fault for the howler of a clearance that led to a Brentford corner and Toney’s subsequent goal.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham and Denmark

Seized his chance to pull the scores level and salvage Tottenham a point with his fiercely-struck shot from alongside the penalty spot thanks to a Dejan Kulusevski deflected drag-back.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur holds off the challenge from Rico Henry of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford Community Stadium - World Cup's returning stars: Who hit the ground running and who looks broken? - Craig Mercer/Getty Images
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur holds off the challenge from Rico Henry of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford Community Stadium - World Cup's returning stars: Who hit the ground running and who looks broken? - Craig Mercer/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic, Tottenham and Croatia

Perhaps the most impressive of the lot this week given he was involved until the final weekend of the World Cup thanks to Croatia’s third-placed finish. Lively start understandably faded.

Son Heung-min, Tottenham and South Korea

Still the masked crusader due to his fractured eye socket, Son was kept quiet and his two notable breaks from deep came to nothing.

Harry Kane, Tottenham and England

Derided by the opposition fans, Kane silenced his boo boys with a brilliant header, out-leaping Ben Mee and looping the ball beyond Raya. Could have had an earlier penalty for a clash with Mee, but perhaps it’s too soon for spotkicks to rear their head once again.

Ben Davies, Tottenham and Wales

Introduced as an injury-time substitute at the death with little chance to make an impact.

Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham

Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace and Denmark

Difficult day, when the men either side of him were both sent off. Best of a bad bunch at the back for Palace.

Jordan Ayew, Crystal Palace and Ghana

Looked good in flashes in Qatar, altogether less impressive in 90 fruitless minutes on the right wing against Fulham.

Tim Ream, Fulham and USA

Impressive in central defence at Selhurst Park and finished emphatically for his team’s second goal.

Antonee Robinson, Fulham and USA

Only seems to have grown from his experience at the World Cup. Overlapped well, his cross led to Fulham’s third

Joao Palinha, Fulham and Portugal

Steady presence in the middle, but most of the hard work was done by his team-mates

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham and Serbia

A superb return to domestic football, scoring one and assisting two other goals. Seems to have decisively made the step up now.

Harry Wilson, Fulham and Wales

Managed eight minutes after coming on as a late sub with the game already won.

Everton 1-2 Wolves

Jordan Pickford, Everton and England

Made some decent saves but was helped for Wolves 95th minute winning goal. No obvious hangover

Amadou Onana, Everton and Cameroon

Playing in a deeper midfield role. Everton are still trying to establish his best position.

Ruben Neves, Wolves and Spain

No signs of fatigue as he completed 90 minutes

Leicester 0-3 Newcastle United

Danny Ward, Leicester and Wales

The goalkeeper was woefully under-protected by his defenders but looked a little shaky too.

Wout Faes, Leicester and Belgium

The defender didn't play in Qatar; on this showing that was mostly understandable.

Timothy Castagne, Leicester and Belgium

Given a tough time on the right by Joelinton and Joe Willock but stuck to it.

Youri Tielemans, Leicester and Belgium

Plenty of misplaced passes from the midfielder, who lost Joelinton for goal number three.

Daniel Amartey, Leicester and Ghana

Ghana defender set the tone with terrible tackle to concede a second-minute penalty.

Nick Pope, Newcastle and England

No shots to save until late on for the keeper; then a good stop to deny Jamie Vardy.

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle and England

Absolutely solid display from the right-back, who wears the armband for his club.

Fabian Schar, Newcastle and Switzerland

The defender may have been hit for six by Portugal but that's now three club clean sheets in a row.

Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle and Brazil

He may be just a sub for his country but showed why he is the heart of the Toon midfield with some precision passing.

Southampton 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 3

Mohammed Salisu, Southampton and Ghana

His team went out heart-breakingly in Qatar against Uruguay and incurred more woe here for Southampton

Moises Caicedo, Brighton and Ecuador

Scored in the World Cup group phase and excellent here in helping Brighton dominate the midfield

Leandro Trossard, Brighton and Belgium

Part of the Belgium squad that flopped in Qatar and looked happy to back with his club

Robert Sanchez, Brighton and Spain 

Could only watch in vain as SPain lost on penalties but saved one here from James Ward-Prowse only to be beaten on the follow up

Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton and Japan

Industrious and creative to help Brighton dominate the match and climb up into the top six.

Tariq Lamptey, Brighton and Ghana

Came on for the final seven minutes here after Brighton had already won the game

Pervis Estupinan, Brighton and Ecuador

Strong performance at left-back to help largely nullify Suuthampton

Jeremy Sarmiento, Brighton and Ecuador

Replaced Adam Lallana midway through the second half at a point where Brighton just very briefly lost their way

Arsenal 3 West Ham 1

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal and England

Arsenal No 1 did not feature for England in Qatar but he looked sharp and confident in his side’s victory over West Ham United. Produced a brilliant late save to preserve Arsenal’s two-goal advantage. 7

Ben White, Arsenal and England

Returned home early from the World Cup for personal reasons. He seemed well-rested and well-prepared in an excellent all-round performance against West Ham. White was keen to get forward and he regularly contributed in the final third. 8

William Saliba, Arsenal and France

Saliba played just 27 minutes in Qatar and he looked a little rusty in the first half against West Ham, when he conceded a penalty with a poorly-timed lunge on Jarrod Bowen.

Thomas Partey, Arsenal and Ghana

A disappointing tournament with Ghana has clearly had no impact on Partey’s club form, as he played against West Ham as if he had never been away. Dominated the midfield.

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal and Switzerland

Xhaka’s evolution into a box-to-box creative force has been one of the season’s most remarkable storylines. He plays differently for Switzerland but switched back into Arsenal mode without any problems. 7

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England

One of England’s best performers in Qatar and a consistent threat on the right of Arsenal’s attack. The concern was burnout but, on this evidence, there is no need to worry. Looked quick and strong, and scored a fine goal.

Gabriel Martinell, Arsenal and England

An impact sub for Brazil, so he did not overload the body in Qatar. Seemed intent on taking out any World Cup frustrations on West Ham, who could not handle his direct running.

Thilo Kehrer, West Ham and Germany

Made one appearance for Germany at the World Cup so should have been well rested. Struggled badly against Arsenal’s young attackers, though, and was wasteful on the ball.

Declan Rice, West Ham and England

A superb performer for England in Qatar, he looked fresh against Arsenal. In the first half, in particular, he was one of the best players on the pitch. He needed more help against Arsenal’s midfield, especially the exceptional Martin Odegaard.

Lucas Paqueta, West Ham and Brazil

Paqueta is yet to replicate his Brazil form in a club shirt and this was a difficult night for him against an Arsenal side that had almost complete control of the ball. A few flourishes showed his talent but West Ham need more from him.

