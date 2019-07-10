World Cups bring out the best in Australia’s players, says Finch

Australia's captain Aaron Finch is all smiles ahead of the Cricket World Cup semi-final with England in Birmingham

When it comes to class there’s no doubting five-time champions Australia have the heritage but captain Aaron Finch believes they’ve got form on their side too.

Finch’s team have looked in ominous form throughout this ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, beating semi-final rivals England by 64 runs in their group match at Lord’s.

And while the pre-tournament talk focussed on the claims of the No.1 ranked hosts and India to the trophy, Finch claimed he always knew his side would find their focus when the lights went up on cricket’s biggest stage.

“World Cups are very special, they bring out the best in the best players, so I think that's why Australia have had a very rich history, winning four of the last five,” he said.

“We are full of confidence going into this game. England have been probably the front-runners in world cricket over the last four years, the way they have changed the game, their game plan in particular has been very aggressive, taking it to the opposition.

“We know how they are going to play, they know how we are going to play. We have played each other a lot over the last couple of years, so it will be whoever holds their nerves, whoever takes the half chances, whoever starts off the game really well in the first ten overs, whether it is with bat or ball.

“I have played in one World Cup semi-final and it was a hell of an experience, it was an unbelievable game, so I’m not expecting too much different.”

Familiarity breeds respect for Finch and opposite number Eoin Morgan, these sides being regular rivals in the build-up to this competition.

The art of captaincy will be a crucial foundation for whatever team lifts the trophy on Sunday, and Finch has respect for the way Morgan has built a team in his image since their disappointment four years ago, when England exited before the quarter-finals.

“He is very open with the players and the way that he's backed them has probably been a huge thing for the success of the England side,” he added.

“When you look at a side over four years, players are going to have ups and downs in form, but the confidence that you get as a player when you are backed 100 percent by your captain, by your coach and selectors, I think is huge.

“He's obviously a very calm guy under pressure as well so that goes a long way.”

Australia have had their injuries worries in the build-up to the match with Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh both ruled out of the tournament in recent days.

However, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has recovered from a side injury and Finch warned not to read too much into Glenn Maxwell, who was not to really fire, skipping training at Edgbaston.

“I think he would have liked to have got a few more runs but it’s just around the corner,” he said. “When he gets in, he can be as destructive as anyone in the world, so that is a real, that is a huge positive.”

