World Cup-winning goal scorer Olga Carmona learns of father’s death minutes after final whistle

Olga Carmona of Spain kisses the trophy after her win (EPA)

Spain's Olga Carmona's World Cup Celebrations have been marred by tragedy after she found that her father died just minutes after the game.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid star secured a 1-0 win over England today in Sydney in the final.

Carmona found out that her father died following the full-time whistle. Spanish FA said her father died just before the final got underway.

Writing on Twitter, the Spanish FA said: "We deeply regret to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father.

"The footballer learnt the sad news after the World Cup final. We love you, Olga, you are part of Spanish football history.

"We send out most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

"We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

A statement from Real Madrid read: “Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

The 23-year-old had celebrated her goal on Sunday with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” the defender said after Spain won the title.

Carmona was named as player of the match and scored a late winner in Spain's semi-final against Sweden.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike was enough to see off Sarina Wiegman’s team with fans agonisingly watching on as England were unable to make a breakthrough in Sydney on Sunday.

Despite the 1-0 defeat, fans were quick to congratulate the team on the “fantastic” work they had done for the women’s game.

The Prince of Wales tweeted a personal message to the Lionesses after the match, saying their “spirit and drive have inspired so many people”.