World Cup Winning Coach Trevor Bayliss Appointed In-charge of Sydney Thunder

Cricketnext Staff
·2 min read
World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss is leaving England and will return home to take charge of the Sydney Thunder for the next three Twenty20 Big Bash League seasons. The 58-year-old Bayliss led England to the ODI Cricket World Cup at Lord’s in 2019 and twice won the Indian Premier League while in charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He also led the Sydney Sixers to the title in the inaugural season of the BBL a decade ago.

The Thunder returned to the finals last season after missing out three years in a row since their title win in 2016. Bayliss, who also coached New South Wales to Sheffield Shield and one-day titles between 2004 and 2007, will replace Shane Bond, who stepped down from the role for family reasons in April.

“It’s great to be home and involved in New South Wales cricket,” Bayliss said Thursday. “The Thunder have done well over the last few years… Hopefully we can go one or two steps further this summer.”

Meanwhile, Indian men’s and women’s cricket squads departed for England in the wee hours of Thursday on a charter flight.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted pictures of skipper Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj along with those of senior women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami just prior to departure.

Both the teams will travel to Southampton on arrival in London and undergo tests. They will spend their mandatory quarantine in Southampton, where the men’s team plays the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18.

The women’s team plays a one-off Test against England in Bristol from June 16. This will be their first Test after seven years. While the women’s tour ends on July 15, the male team members stay on for a five-Test series against England in August-September. The women’s team is also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against England after the Test match.

(With Agency Inputs)

