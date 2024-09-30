World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann calls time on France career

France forward Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33.

The Atletico Madrid player scored 44 goals in 137 games for his country and played an integral role in them winning the 2018 World Cup.

Man-of-the-match Griezmann put France 2-1 ahead with a penalty en route to a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the showpiece in Russia six years ago.

C’est avec le cœur plein de souvenirs que je clos ce chapitre de ma vie. Merci pour cette magnifique aventure tricolore et à bientôt. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qpw8dvdtFt — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) September 30, 2024

He also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2016 as France finished runners-up, losing out to Portugal, helped Les Bleus win the 2021 Nations League and played in the World Cup final defeat to Argentina a year later.

Griezmann tweeted: “It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life.

“Thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure and see you soon.”