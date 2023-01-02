World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister: 'I am not in a rush to leave Brighton'

Nick Szczepanik
·2 min read
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after Angel Di Maria scores their second goal - World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister: 'I am not in a rush to leave Brighton' - Carl Recine/Reuters
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after Angel Di Maria scores their second goal - World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister: 'I am not in a rush to leave Brighton' - Carl Recine/Reuters

Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton’s World Cup winner, has insisted he has no plans to leave the club.

Mac Allister was welcomed back to Brighton’s training ground yesterday with applause, hugs and even a confetti cannon that covered the reception area in sky blue and gold tinfoil. It was a display of affection for their Argentina midfielder, but also evidence of his importance to the club’s ambitions.

The 24-year-old, who was signed from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 for £8 million, hopes to be part of the first Brighton squad to qualify for Europe and also is keen to play a part in tonight’s match away to Everton.

“I’m focused on Brighton,” he said. “They know how grateful I am to this club and I don’t have any rush to leave. I’m really happy here. They know how important they were for me throughout these three or four years. So it was really nice to get that warm welcome.

“It will be an important achievement if we can get into Europe.”

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton head coach, is not a fan of the January transfer window, but expects that Mac Allister, as well as Moises Caicedo and the club’s other in-demand players, will remain part of his plans.

“I’m happy if he wants to stay with us until the end of the season and I think it’s better for him,” he said. “Changing team in January can be a problem for him. But Brighton is a serious club and I don’t think I will have a problem.”

Mac Allister, whose claim to be a “shy guy” is at odds with his performances on the world stage in Qatar, found celebrations back in Argentina almost overwhelming.

“I couldn’t go out, because the people were crazy, ringing the doorbell at my house at 8am,” Mac Allister said. “I can’t remember a lot of things. But the most important [memory] is when I lifted that trophy. It’s like a dream for every player, but not many lift that cup.”

It was also special for the whole nation and its football talisman, Lionel Messi. “He deserves it,” Mac Allister said. “I’m really glad to be part of this, to help him and the team to get that trophy, and he was very grateful. He sent a [New Year’s day] message to us, wishing us a very good year.”

