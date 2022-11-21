World Cup: Wales return to football's biggest stage in Qatar

·4 min read

Fans waited with baited breath as Wales returned to the biggest stage in world football.

Wales kicked off against the USA in Qatar at 19:00 GMT, ending a 64-year World Cup wait.

Thousands of fans travelled to Qatar, with many more heading to pubs and fan zones back home.

One fan who is watching tonight's match in style is 10-year-old Joe at the chemotherapy unit of Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales.

Kitted out in his Wales shirt and bucket hat, Joe said: "Can't wait for tonight! So glad I have a TV in my room."

"I think we will win 2-0 today and will beat Brazil in the final 4-2," he added.

Joe
Joe reckons Wales will breeze through the group and win the final 4-2 against Brazil

In Qatar fans began arriving at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium ahead of the 22:00 kick-off local time (19:00 GMT).

Two of the first Wales fans to arrive - around three hours before kick-off - were James Walton, 43 and Stuart Reed, 48.

They travelled from the Cayman Islands to support Wales in Qatar.

"The buzz is growing. This is such a massive game," said Stuart.

James Walton, 43 and Stuart Reed, 48
James Walton and Stuart Reed have travelled from the Cayman Islands to Qatar to support Wales

Fans from around the world have travelled to Qatar to support Wales, with Ardra and Ardsh making their way from India.

Wearing Wales flags as capes and kitted out with scarves and flags, the pair were getting to know fellow fan Ian Davies, 59, from Cardiff, ahead of the match.

"We have been here in Qatar 12 years and been waiting for this since it was announced," said Ardsh, adding: "We had to support Wales because of Bale and Ramsey."

'All of our dreams have come true'

"It's a bit different from walking to the Cardiff City stadium from Grangetown and Canton, isn't it?" beamed Ian.

"All of our dreams have come true, we never thought we would see this.

"Just the most incredible atmosphere."

Ardra and Sunil from India and Ian Davies, 59, from Cardiff
Ardra and Ardsh from India and Ian Davies from Cardiff, ahead of Wales first match

In Wales, about 1,500 fans were expected to descend on Depot in Cardiff to watch the match, along with fan zones across the country.

Bleddyn Williams and his son Osian are watching the game in Neuadd Ogwen, Bethesda.

"I'm just really looking forward- it's been a long time. A lot of years of suffering. Just to be here in Neuadd Ogwen with the kids, it's great isn't it!" said Bleddyn, a teacher in Bangor.

Today has been a long day not just for the pupils but for teachers too.

"We've all been watching the clock and keeping an eye on England. The bucket hats are everywhere. Some of the pupils had their footies shirts on underneath their school jumpers too!"

Bleddyn and Osian
Osian is hoping and thinks Wales will beat England next week
Depot Cardiff
About 1500 fans expected to attend the Depot in Cardiff

Back in Qatar, Dave, 54, and Eddie Smith, 22, live in Texas and were in traditional Qatari dress and waving Wales flags.

"We are here to wish Wales success," said Dave, originally from Birmingham.

"But we have a confession."

They turned around to reveal that under their outfits they wore Harry Kane and Jack Grealish shirts.

"We have just been to the England game, so hoping it's a draw," Dave added.

Dave and Eddie
Dave and Eddie Smith live in Texas and were in traditional Qatari dress and waving Wales flags

Markus Hummel, 51, is originally from Germany but now lives in Los Angeles.

"It hasn't felt like much of a World Cup up to now, fairly quiet around, but the atmosphere is building and when we get into the ground I think it finally will hit us all," he said.

"There are lots of Welsh around, we have seen so many of them."

Cindy added: "It's the first time we have seen the US men's team play. We are excited and hope they do as well as the women's side."

Wales and USA fans
Markus and Cindy Hummels and their children mingle with the Welsh fans

Wales fans were mingling with USA fans outside the stadium, with both sets hoping the evening ends in upset for the other.

Charles Polanski, 49, from California, said he was "not really nervous" at the prospect of facing Wales in the opening game.

"Maybe I will be before kick-off. But I've been to every World Cup since 2010 so I'm old hat at this," he said.

Charles Polanski, 49, from California
Charles Polanski, from California, said he was "optimistic" ahead of the USA-Wales match

