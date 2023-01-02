World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister, says Lewis Dunk

Ed Elliot
·3 min read
Alexis Mac Allister will return to Brighton as a world champion (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Alexis Mac Allister will return to Brighton as a world champion (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.

Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.

The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.

Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.

“We’ve spoken to him and congratulated him – what an achievement,” Dunk said of Mac Allister.

“He’s a humble guy, a great guy to have in the squad and what a player. He showed his worth in the World Cup and we’re all buzzing for him.

“We can’t wait to have him back in the squad and to be ready to play for us again because he brings a lot to us.

“I don’t think it will change anything. He’s a down-to-earth kid, he’s a hard worker.

“He’s won the World Cup and we’re all delighted for him, he’s delighted, so I don’t think it will change anything when he comes back here.

“I think he will be ready to go again, keep learning off this manager and keep improving as an individual and as a team.”

Mac Allister was an unused substitute for Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East but started the following six matches, scoring once.

He played 116 minutes in the thrilling 3-3 final draw with France, which ended with talismanic captain Messi lifting the trophy following a penalty shoot-out victory.

“We’re going to get all the stories off him when he gets back,” added Dunk.

“We’ve just spoken in the group chat and are all buzzing for him. I just want to hear about the celebrations!”

In Mac Allister’s absence, Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 on Boxing Day but lost 4-2 to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

Ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Everton, Dunk reflected on a memorable 2022 for the Sussex club, which included a first top-half Premier League finish, and believes the future is bright.

“I think it has been a really good year for the club,” said the 31-year-old centre-back.

“We had our best-ever finish last season (ninth place) and then started this season really well. It shows what the club is doing and that we’re building something good here.

“I am glad to be a part of this club and hopefully we can have even more success next year.”

Latest Stories

  • Arsenal go seven points clear at the top after winning six-goal thriller at Brighton

    <strong>Brighton 2-4 Arsenal</strong>: All four of the Gunners’ starting attackers netted as the Seagulls twice tried to get back in the match late on

  • Week 17 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Kenny Pickett keeps Steelers alive, Packers embarrass Vikings, Buccaneers clinch NFC South & Eagles fall fast

    Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all of the Week 17 games including Kenny Pickett's inspired comeback in Baltimore, Minnesota's embarrassing blowout loss to Green Bay, Tampa Bay's second NFC South title and more.

  • White men charged as video of attack on Black teens at pool goes viral

    Two individuals have since been charged with assault. A third unidentified man faces attempted murder charges

  • Boston father of two killed in New Year's Eve celebration

    The victim, Jymal Cox of Dorchester, was a relative of a prominent figure in Boston known for advocating against violence.

  • I spent $14,000 to fly Qatar Airways' Qsuites business class and saw why it's called the 'best in the world'

    Qatar Airways' Qsuites business class offers complementary pajamas, a lie-flat bed, "do not disturb" indicators, Swiss chocolates, and more.

  • Wout Faes will bounce back after brace of own goals vs Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers says

    Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers backed Wout Faes to quickly put his Anfield horror show behind him after two first-half own goals cost the Foxes in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.After Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had fired Leicester into an early lead, Faes missed a shout from goalkeeper Danny Ward as he went to cut out a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, horribly slicing the ball as it looped over Ward and in off the back post.Minutes later, he fired into his own net again after Darwin Nunez hit the post.

  • Multiple migrant landings mark the start of 2023 in the Florida Keys

    The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said seven or eight groups arrived since the early morning Sunday.

  • Arsenal extend Premier League lead to seven points with victory at Brighton

    The visitors clinched a fifth consecutive top-flight success.

  • Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask for South Korea at World Cup?

    Tottenham striker Son will wear a mask at the Qatar World Cup for South Korea

  • The fights UFC must make in 2023 featuring Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev

    The Independent picks one crucial bout for every division in the UFC as it enters the new year

  • Young Haitian film student dreams of being a movie producer. But he needs a camera

    In his free time, Chris Delimond walks around Miami, capturing the city through the handheld camcorder that he saved up to buy and practice the techniques he hopes he will use one day as a movie producer.

  • Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

    Yahoo News visited impact sites Saturday in Kyiv. One missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; another struck a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t