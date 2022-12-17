The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar

·3 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is the biggest marketplace in soccer.

Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe's leading clubs will soon come calling.

And with the transfer window opening in January, Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging players to boost their prospects of a big move.

For instance, Manchester United suddenly has a hole to fill in attack after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract last month.

Liverpool plans to refresh its midfield and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are always on the lookout for the next big thing.

Here are five players who could spark transfer interest after the World Cup:

JUDE BELLINGHAM, ENGLAND

Midfielder Bellingham was already expected to be one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the end of the season, with Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain among his admirers.

His club, Borussia Dortmund, is renowned for selling its star players and Bellingham, 19, is expected to be next.

He lived up to all the hype surrounding him ahead of Qatar with standout performances in England’s run to the quarterfinals.

The only question now appears to be just how much money it will take to win the race for the teenager.

AZZ-EDDINE OUNAHI, MOROCCO

Midfielder, Ounahi, certainly made an impression on former Spain coach Luis Enrique.

“He can really play,” Enrique said after Morocco beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16. “He didn’t stop running, he must be exhausted."

Ounahi, 22, is technically gifted on the ball and appears to have boundless energy to get around the field. He looks like a complete midfielder.

Currently playing for the bottom placed team in the French first division, Angers, he could be one of the big movers after the World Cup.

CODY GAKPO, NETHERLANDS

PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo was already on Manchester United's radar in the summer and that interest could be renewed in January after Ronaldo's exit.

His three goals in the group stage highlighted his potential to be a prolific striker, which is precisely what United coach Erik ten Hag wants to add to his team.

Gakpo is a very modern forward, who can operate in wide positions or more centrally, which will appeal to a lot of clubs.

“Things can change, but Cody has everything it takes to become a star,” said Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

GONCALO RAMOS, PORTUGAL

Arguably no player made more of a spectacular impact at the World Cup than Ramos.

As a surprise replacement for Ronaldo in Portugal's lineup against Switzerland in the round of 16, he went on to score a hat trick.

The powerful 21-year-old Benfica forward has already earned admirers after scoring 14 goals for his club before heading off to Qatar. And after producing a performance like that on the biggest stage, his stock will have risen even higher.

JOSKO GVARDIOL, CROATIA

The addition of a protective mask, following a pre-tournament facial injury, made Gvardiol an even more daunting sight for opposition strikers.

The 20-year-old center back was a dominant figure on Croatia's run to the semifinals, with standout performances against Belgium and Brazil.

The RB Leipzig defender has already been linked with a number of top European clubs and it feels like a matter of time before he makes a big move.

An abiding memory of his tournament might be when he was turned inside out by Lionel Messi in the buildup to Argentina's third goal in the 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinals. But he even saw the positive side of that.

"It’s at least something I can talk (about) with my kids one day that I guarded this great, great player,” Gvardiol said.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

James Robson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Best last-minute gifts from Amazon for mom, dad and everyone else you forgot about

    For a gadget-loving dad, tech-appreciating teen, and everyone in between.

  • Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says

    TORONTO — High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says. The report released Thursday said those purchasing real estate in Ontario and B.C. in 2023 will hold a stronger hand as conditions in these provinces continue to favour buyers as opposed to sellers. In the report, Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist for RBC, said nationwide real estate conditions look reasonably stable with sales-to-new list

  • World Cup 2022: More France players battling 'flu-like symptoms' ahead of final vs. Argentina

    A virus that hit France’s national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup semifinals earlier this week has now reportedly spread to at least five players ahead of Sunday’s final.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Former Olympian Waneek Horn-Miller calls for inquiry to address abuse in sport

    WARNING: This article contains details of sexual and other physical abuse and suicidal thought. A former Olympic athlete with a history of fighting against abuse in sport says she wants an inquiry into amateur sport in Canada to address systemic sexual, physical and verbal abuse of athletes. Waneek Horn-Miller is the former co-captain of Canada's Olympic women's water polo team. She was removed from the team in 2003 over what Water Polo Canada claimed were "team cohesion" issues. She said Canada

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan a