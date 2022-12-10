World Cup scores, updates: Morocco vs. Portugal, England vs. France

After an eventful first day of the quarterfinals that saw two penalty shootouts, we're on to the second day with Morocco facing Portugal and England taking on France.

Morocco has been the surprise of the tournament; will its magical run continue? Can England stymie France's talented frontline and make it to the semis?

10 a.m. ET Saturday, Fox

We’d be all in on a regulation tie in this one with Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup. But Gonçalo Ramos unlocked the potential of this Portugal side when he was slotted in at striker in place of Ronaldo and scored a hat trick. Portugal was so good in that Switzerland game that Ramos has to start again, though we’re not expecting six more goals from this game. Morocco has been absolutely phenomenal defensively. Its only goal allowed is an own goal.

2 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox

This has the potential to be a 0-0 snoozer, with both teams unable and unwilling to unlock each other or it could be the game of the tournament. Is there anything in between? We’re fascinated to see if England adds a fifth defender to deal with the holdup play of Olivier Giroud and the speed of Kylian Mbappe or sticks with the system it’s played so far this tournament. The angst within both nations if this game goes to penalties would be palpable even in the United States.