World Cup scores, updates: Morocco tops Spain in penalty shootout thriller, will face winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland

Who will be the final team in the quarterfinals?

After an even battle in the first match of the day, Morocco advanced past Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout win. Morocco goalkeeper Bono didn't allow a single shot into the net and the team will move on to face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland.

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Portugal will be the No. 5 favorite to win the World Cup with a win. But is that guaranteed? This is a Swiss side that plays very good defense and Breel Embolo is a solid striker who may not get enough attention. These teams have already played twice recently, with Switzerland winning one (1-0) and Portugal winning one (4-0.